Vardy and Mahrez fire Leicester to victory over Spurs

Leicester continue to impress under Claude Puel and the Foxes moved into the top 10 in the Premier League with a 2-1 home win against Tottenham.

The usual suspects were on the scoresheet – for both sides. Jamie Vardy gave Leicester an early lead which Riyad Mahrez extended just before half-time. Both goals were of the highest quality.

Harry Kane, who had a loan spell at Leicester as part of his development almost five years ago when the Foxes were in the Championship, pulled a goal back late on. It was his 11th in his last 10 matches against his old club. Spurs were unable to rescue a point, though, and any chances they had of mounting another title challenge appear over as they could be 16 points behind leaders Manchester City come this time on Wednesday.

Full-time: Leicester City 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur



Star man – Vardy

Moment of the match

Stat attack

Harry Kane cannot stop scoring against Leicester (Tim Goode/PA)

Kane has scored more goals against Leicester than any other Premier League team. His goal on Tuesday night means he now has 11 in his last 10 matches against the Foxes.

Ratings

Kasper Schmeichel turned in an impressive display for Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leicester: Kasper Schmeichel 8, Danny Simpson 7, Wes Morgan 7, Harry Maguire 7, Ben Chilwell 7, Riyad Mahrez 6, Wilfred Ndidi 7, Vicente Iborra 6, Marc Albrighton 7, Shinji Okazaki 5, Jamie Vardy 8. Substitutes: Demarai Gray (for Mahrez, 77) 6, Hamza Choudhury (for Okazaki, 83) 6, Islam Slimani (for Vardy, 88) 6.

Tottenham: Hugo Lloris 5, Davinson Sanchez 6, Eric Dier 6, Jan Vertonghen 5, Serge Aurier 5, Moussa Sissoko 5, Mousa Dembele 5, Christian Eriksen 6, Danny Rose 6, Dele Alli 5, Harry Kane 6. Substitutes: Heung-Min Son (for Sissoko, 57) 6, Fernando Llorente (for Dembele, 69) 4, Erik Lamela, for Eriksen, 77) 6.

Who’s up next?

Leicester v Burnley (Premier League, Saturday December 2)

Watford v Tottenham (Premier League, Saturday December 2)