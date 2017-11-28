Advertising
Mural of Brighton captain vandalised ahead of Crystal Palace game
There has been fierce rivalry between fans of the two sides since a string of heated games in the 1970s
A mural of Brighton captain Bruno was vandalised with red paint ahead of their game with unlikely rivals Crystal Palace.
The “El Capitan” portrait of Bruno, which adorns a wall of Gelato Gusto in the town centre, was likely to have been splashed in the early hours of Tuesday morning, its owner said.
Jon Adams, who runs the ice cream shop on Church Street, said: “There’s history between the two teams but it’s the first time I’ve experienced something like this.
“But, I guess having a full-length mural of the Brighton captain on your wall does make you a bit of a target!”
Mr Adams, 53, added: “A lot of people have said Bruno now looks like he’s seeing red mist – so at least they’re taking it as a positive sign for tonight.”
Brighton and Palace, who play at 7:45pm on Tuesday, have not met in the top flight since 1981.
Despite being separated by almost 50 miles, the two teams have been fierce rivals since the late 1970s after a string of heated games in both the league and FA Cup.
