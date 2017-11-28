Lucy Wadham happy to see Legend secure place in Trophy field

Lucy Wadham is looking forward to running Potters Legend in the Ladbrokes Trophy after being pleasantly surprised the seven-year-old has been guaranteed a run in the valuable handicap chase at Newbury on Saturday.

Potters Legend is 1lb out of the handicap headed by 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Coneygree, but he will line up a race-fit horse with two runs under his belt in the last couple of months.

“The plan is to run. He’s fine and in good form,” said Wadham. “He’s had two runs already so he should be fit and ready to go.

“This was the race we were hoping to run him in. We weren’t sure if we were going to get in and were quite surprised but happy that we have.”

Lucy Wadham (John Walton/PA)

“I’m not sure who’s riding him yet. We’re still working on that,” she said.

Connections of Vyta Du Roc have also yet to book a rider for the Nicky Henderson-trained eight-year-old, who ran well in the race formerly known as the Hennessy Gold Cup 12 months ago.

“He was sixth in the race last year, he’s got a low weight,” said Anthony Bromley, racing manager to owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

“We are still talking about jockey bookings. Daryl (Jacob) can’t do 10st 1lb, so that has still to be confirmed, but he is an intended runner.

Vyta Du Roc (right) scoring at Doncaster (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Nicky’s quite keen to run him. He did have an entry the following week in the Becher Chase, but the intention is to run on Saturday.”

Ladbrokes report support for Vyta Du Roc, whose owners enjoyed a big-race double with Bristol De Mai and Top Notch at the weekend, and have trimmed his odds to 10-1 from 16-1.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “Vyta Du Roc’s owners have been enjoying a very good spell recently which has perhaps led to today’s support.”