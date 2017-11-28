Menu

Haye making ‘slow and steady’ recovery from bicep surgery

UK & international sports

The 37-year-old tore the muscle during training

David Haye had to postpone his rematch with Tony Bellew (Adam Davy/PA)

David Haye has revealed his rehabilitation from bicep surgery is “well under way” and the heavyweight promised to keep in shape over Christmas.

The injury-prone 37-year-old withdrew from a proposed rematch with Tony Bellew, scheduled for December 17, last week after tearing his bicep during training.

Haye hopes to instead fight his rival on March 24 or May 5 and, in a bid to prove his fitness, he posted a video on Twitter in which he was flexing his muscles.

“It’s been eight days since my operation on my left bicep and the rehabilitation phase is well under way,” Haye said.

“All very steady, all very slow, all very boring, all very monotonous but it has to be done this way to get the results that I require.

“I’m going to try and stay under 100 kilos over Christmas, which isn’t always that easy but that’s my target.”

