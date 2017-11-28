Former Chelsea coach and Crawley manager Dermot Drummy dies

Advertising
He guided Chelsea to the 2010 FA Youth Cup
Former Chelsea coach and Crawley manager Dermot Drummy has died at the age of 56.
Drummy worked as Chelsea’s academy boss – winning the 2010 FA Youth Cup – and later as reserve-team manager before taking the role of international head coach in June 2014.
After leaving the Blues he took over at Sky Bet League Two club Crawley in April 2016, departing 13 months later.
Crawley announced news of Drummy’s death on their official Twitter account.
Swansea manager Paul Clement, who worked closely with Drummy at Chelsea, added his own tribute, along with Crawley players and directors of football Selim Gaygusuz.
