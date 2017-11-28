Former Chelsea coach and Crawley manager Dermot Drummy dies

Former Chelsea coach and Crawley manager Dermot Drummy has died at the age of 56.

Drummy worked as Chelsea’s academy boss – winning the 2010 FA Youth Cup – and later as reserve-team manager before taking the role of international head coach in June 2014.

After leaving the Blues he took over at Sky Bet League Two club Crawley in April 2016, departing 13 months later.

Crawley announced news of Drummy’s death on their official Twitter account.

Everyone at the club is devastated by the news that our former manager Dermot Drummy passed away earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. We will be issuing a full statement tomorrow after speaking to Dermot’s family. 1/2 — Crawley Town FC (@crawleytown) November 27, 2017

2/2 Dermot was a real people person. He had time for everyone at the club and he loved to make us laugh! He brought many of the current squad to Crawley and they are as stunned as we all are at this terrible news. #RIPDermot. — Crawley Town FC (@crawleytown) November 27, 2017

Swansea manager Paul Clement, who worked closely with Drummy at Chelsea, added his own tribute, along with Crawley players and directors of football Selim Gaygusuz.

Shocked to hear of the death of my former colleague from Chelsea FC, Dermot Drummy. Very sad. Rest In Peace. — Paul Clement (@PaulClement1972) November 27, 2017

Devastated with the passing of Dermot. A man that helped and guided me through life from Chelsea to Crawley. So much more than a coach. Thank you for everything I’m truly gutted. #ripdermot pic.twitter.com/5ibVVx8MPR — Billy Clifford (@Bclifford47) November 28, 2017

Can’t thank you enough for signing me for my hometown club, a special man and a great footballing man, such sad news rip gaffer ?? pic.twitter.com/ZLYvdd7ac4 — Dean Cox (@dean_7cox) November 28, 2017