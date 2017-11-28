Didtheyleaveuoutto looks exciting in Lingfield success

This weekend marks 10 years since Denman won his first Hennessy Gold Cup and while Didtheyleaveuoutto has a long way to go to match his exploits, the great horse’s relative made a very pleasing start to life at Lingfield.

The Nick Gifford-trained four-year-old is out of an unraced half-sister to Paul Nicholls’ mighty chaser, who won the Hennessy twice as well as the Cheltenham Gold Cup, and appears to have inherited at least some of his ability.

Making his debut in the Stonegate Supporting Dorking Wanderers bumper on the all-weather in the famous green and gold colours of JP McManus, he quickened up smartly to win going away by 10 lengths at 6-1 under Leighton Aspell.

Wow – from the family of Denman, @GiffordNick's Didtheyleaveuoutto makes a striking impression on debut at @LingfieldPark! pic.twitter.com/Hte85NVBfQ — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) November 28, 2017

“It was a surprise he did it like that, but not that he won,” said Gifford.

“He’s a horse we’ve always liked, but there were a couple of other well-fancied runners, so to do it as well as he did was nice.

“Thankfully he settled nicely for Leighton, but what surprised me was the way he picked up and then picked up again turning in.

Nick Gifford has a nice prospect on his hands (Rebecca Naden/PA)

“He was ready to run a month ago, but I just wasn’t happy with him one morning, so he was on the back-burner for a month, but he’s just come right, he did a nice piece of work recently.

“I said to Frank (Berry, racing manager) ‘we’ll give him a spin on the all-weather and see what we are dealing with’ rather than drag him through the mud.”

Owner JP McManus will discuss plans with racing manager Frank Berry (Mike Egerton/Empics)

“I’ll speak to Frank and we’ll decide whether to stay in bumpers or go hurdling. All we’ve learned today is that he’s above average, but they might want to go hurdling,” said the Findon-based handler.

“His pedigree suggests he’ll improve for jumping, very much so, and that is why I was surprised how he quickened up – the way he gallops at home he’ll definitely want a trip. To show that speed was a bonus. It was a lovely start.”

Aspell later doubled up in the feature race, the Donncha Murphy Is Available Intermediate Handicap Chase, on Emma Lavelle’s Full Irish (4-1). He looked a horse of real potential when winning on his bumper debut, but Lavelle hopes fences and the step up to three miles will be the making of him.

A decent performer over hurdles – chasing looks the game for Full Irish who wins well at @LingfieldPark on his second start over fences: pic.twitter.com/nSlQhKsZeB — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) November 28, 2017

“Full credit to my husband (Barry Fenton, former jockey), he’s always travelled well but not quite got home in his races,” she said.

“It was his idea to run him over three miles, to let him tank through the race, and it worked.

“Now he’s done that over three it opens up so many more options for us.”

Kim Bailey’s First Flow (13-2) looked a nice prospect in winning the Stonegate Homes Novices’ Hurdle to keep up the trainer’s good recent form.