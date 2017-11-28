Darren Lehmann promises England more hostile bowling in Adelaide

Australia coach Darren Lehmann has warned England to expect more hostility from the home pace attack as they switch from Brisbane to Adelaide for the second Test.

Joe Root’s tourists faltered to a 10-wicket defeat after they failed to sustain an encouraging start at the Gabba, where the pitch was much slower than anyone expected at a venue renowned for its pace and bounce.

Lehmann is anticipating a quicker surface, however, at the Adelaide Oval – which will stage the inaugural day-night Ashes Test from Saturday.

(PA Graphics)

“I think we’ll get more,” he said. “There’s a bit more pace and bounce in the wicket … it was the quickest wicket last year, so I hope that’s a good sign for us.”

England were competitive for two and a half days at the Gabba, before Australia’s victory surge culminated in wide-margin superiority by the final morning.

Australia win the first Test by 10 wickets and take a 1-0 series lead.https://t.co/1xc8nkRzk4#Ashes pic.twitter.com/VL5g0m0r0x — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 27, 2017

Lehmann added: “I thought [England] played well at times … but certainly when the wicket quickened up it played in our favour. I hope [this one] has got some pace and bounce in it.”

Australia have the option of picking Chadd Sayers for a ‘horses-for-courses’ Test debut on his home ground, and Lehmann does not discount the possibility of drafting the seamer in this week.

“He’s done really well,” he said. “His record is outstanding in Adelaide – (we’ll) look at the conditions and see how the big three pull up.”

The @jbairstow21 incident now dealt with … He didn’t break any Team curfews but made a dumb decision … a lot more for England to worry about on the pitch imo … #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 27, 2017

England’s disappointment in Brisbane was compounded by revelations about the friendly ‘head-butt’ greeting Jonny Bairstow had administered to Australia opener Cameron Bancroft when the pair first met in a Perth bar at the very start of the Ashes tour a month ago.

No disciplinary action will be taken against the wicketkeeper by team management.

But it did allow Australia to try to put him off his game in the second innings, by reminding him of his strange gesture, and then Bancroft to delight a post-match press conference with his comedic recollections of Bairstow’s social faux pas.

One of the weirdest post-match conferences you're like to watch… Cameron Bancroft is hilarious when answering questions about the Jonny Bairstow headbutt. Steve Smith can't contain himself ? pic.twitter.com/u6gB0oa5VE — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) November 27, 2017

Lehmann does not expect the incident to sour relations between the teams, though.

“It’ll be fine,” he said. “That was one of the best press conferences you’ll see, yesterday.

“That gave me a good giggle, good banter. Both sides will play it hard, there’s no doubt about it.”