Ashley Young at the double as United win thriller
Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard also on target for Jose Mourinho’s men
Ashley Young struck twice against former club Watford as Manchester United won a thrilling contest at Vicarage Road to close to within five points of leaders Manchester City.
With City not in action until Wednesday evening, Jose Mourinho’s side had a chance to put some pressure on the title favourites and did so as they eventually ran out 4-2 winners in Hertfordshire.
Young scored two sublime goals in quick succession, with Anthony Martial adding a third as United seemingly wrapped up three points before the interval. Watford rallied, however, with Troy Deeney pulling one back from the penalty spot before Abdoulaye Doucoure turned home with six minutes remaining. A fine solo strike from Jesse Lingard assured United of victory and three points which could prove vital come the end of the season.
Ratings
Manchester United: David De Gea 7, Antonio Valencia 7, Victor Lindelof 7, Chris Smalling 6, Marcos Rojo 6, Ashley Young 8, Nemanja Matic 7, Paul Pogba 7, Jesse Lingard 7, Romelu Lukaku 6, Anthony Martial 7. Substitutes: Ander Herrera (for Matic, 54) 6, Marcus Rashford (for Martial, 64) 6, Zlatan Ibrahimovic (for Lingard, 87) 6.
Watford v Tottenham (Premier League, Saturday December 2)
Arsenal v Man United (Premier League, Saturday December 2)
