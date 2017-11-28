Ashley Young at the double as United win thriller

Ashley Young struck twice against former club Watford as Manchester United won a thrilling contest at Vicarage Road to close to within five points of leaders Manchester City.

With City not in action until Wednesday evening, Jose Mourinho’s side had a chance to put some pressure on the title favourites and did so as they eventually ran out 4-2 winners in Hertfordshire.

Young scored two sublime goals in quick succession, with Anthony Martial adding a third as United seemingly wrapped up three points before the interval. Watford rallied, however, with Troy Deeney pulling one back from the penalty spot before Abdoulaye Doucoure turned home with six minutes remaining. A fine solo strike from Jesse Lingard assured United of victory and three points which could prove vital come the end of the season.

What they said

Tweet of the match

Star man – Ashley Young

Moment of the match

Data point

All smiles for #MUFC at Vicarage Road as we score four to get the job done in style.



Match report: https://t.co/pFE3VxCnCq

Ratings

"I felt that I had to be direct and go for goal." @JesseLingard speaks to #MUTV about his magnificent solo goal and an important three points for #MUFC.

Manchester United: David De Gea 7, Antonio Valencia 7, Victor Lindelof 7, Chris Smalling 6, Marcos Rojo 6, Ashley Young 8, Nemanja Matic 7, Paul Pogba 7, Jesse Lingard 7, Romelu Lukaku 6, Anthony Martial 7. Substitutes: Ander Herrera (for Matic, 54) 6, Marcus Rashford (for Martial, 64) 6, Zlatan Ibrahimovic (for Lingard, 87) 6.

Who’s up next?

Watford v Tottenham (Premier League, Saturday December 2)

Arsenal v Man United (Premier League, Saturday December 2)