Arsenal bring in new head of football relations

Barcelona’s director of football Raul Sanllehi will join Arsenal as head of football relations, the Premier League club have announced.

Sanllehi, who was involved in Barca’s capture of Neymar from Santos in 2013, will be responsible for negotiations with players and work alongside manager Arsene Wenger, chief executive Ivan Gazidis and contract negotiator Huss Fahmy.

Gazidis said: “In the past three years we have supplemented our team with more top-class expertise across every aspect of our football operations.

“Raul’s appointment is another important step in developing the infrastructure we need at the club to take everything we do to the next level.

“Raul has extensive contacts across the football world and has been directly involved in some of the biggest transfers in Europe in recent years. We look forward to him bringing that expertise to Arsenal.”

Sanllehi will take up his position in February.