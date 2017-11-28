Menu

Advertising

Anthony Joshua welcomes Thierry Henry round for Christmas

UK & international sports | Published:

Heavyweight boxer bumped into World Cup-winner and gets into festive spirit

Anthony Joshua gets into the Christmas spirit (Nick Potts/PA)

Anthony Joshua has invited former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry round for Christmas.

The IBF and WBA champion may be eyeing a fight against WBO titlist Joseph Parker early next year but he is keen to get into the festive spirit.

Joshua bumped into World Cup-winner Henry and posted his encounter on Twitter before offering the ex-France forward a seat at his table on Christmas Day.

Joshua, 28, wants to fight three times in 2018 so will have to keep the merriment to a minimum.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News