Anthony Joshua welcomes Thierry Henry round for Christmas
Heavyweight boxer bumped into World Cup-winner and gets into festive spirit
Anthony Joshua has invited former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry round for Christmas.
The IBF and WBA champion may be eyeing a fight against WBO titlist Joseph Parker early next year but he is keen to get into the festive spirit.
Joshua bumped into World Cup-winner Henry and posted his encounter on Twitter before offering the ex-France forward a seat at his table on Christmas Day.
Joshua, 28, wants to fight three times in 2018 so will have to keep the merriment to a minimum.
