World Cup win would soften the blow for injured England hooker Josh Hodgson

Josh Hodgson says he is “shattered” to miss the World Cup final but an England victory would cushion his disappointment.

The 28-year-old Canberra Raiders hooker tore his anterior cruciate ligament during last Saturday’s 20-18 semi-final win over Tonga and, in addition to sitting out Saturday’s tournament decider against Australia, is set to miss up to six months of the 2018 NRL season.

“I was a bit rattled the day after the game,” Hodgson told the Raiders’ official website. “I didn’t really want to speak to many people once I found out the news of my ACL and that it was obviously going to be a long-term injury.

Josh Hodgson popped into Raiders HQ this afternoon to provide an update on the injury he sustained in England's semi final win over Tonga.



???? https://t.co/ILwS4wiqZQ#BleedGreen #WeAreRaiders pic.twitter.com/Sg5FVHi4o6 — Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) November 27, 2017

“I was shattered really. To get injured in the game before the World Cup final is a massive blow. But I hope the boys can do the business and that would certainly help me feel a lot better.

“In terms of my personal situation, it is what it is. There’s nothing I can do about it now. As much as I probably don’t feel like it at the moment, I’ve got to try and pick my chin up and take each week as it comes.

“Fingers crossed, I’ll still make some appearances next year, I’m not sure when that will be. There’s no point putting a time frame on it.”

Hodgson, who was speaking during a visit to his club in Canberra on Monday to check in with their medical staff, will return to the England camp in Brisbane to watch the final before undergoing surgery next week.

Advertising

The former Hull KR captain has cancelled plans to go back to England to see his family after the World Cup.

“There’ll be no trip back home this year,” added Hodgson, who recently signed a new five-year contract with the Raiders. “It’s more important that I stay here and I get my knee right and ready to go again.”

Meanwhile, Canberra chief executive Don Furner has written to the England management asking for a breakdown on how Hodgson was treated by their medical staff.

Advertising

22 YEARS pic.twitter.com/thJkYApwiG — England Rugby League (@England_RL) November 25, 2017

The Raiders say they believe Hodgson injured his knee in the 15th minute but played on for another eight after receiving on-field treatment.

“We want a full report,” Furner told NRL.com. “We noticed he did seem to go down and get an injury to his knee and then stayed on and did it again. So we want to know from the England medical team how their assessment went. We have a duty of care to our players so we’ve asked for a full report so we can take it from there.”

England say they are entirely satisfied with the way Hodgson was treated and had no comment on the matter.