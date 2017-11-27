Stokes ‘not Australia-bound’ after picture suggests Ashes call

Ben Stokes is not on his way to join England’s Ashes squad in Australia, Press Association Sport understands.

Speculation about the all-rounder’s plans were raised by a picture on social media which appeared to show him at Heathrow Airport.

However, it is understood Stokes is heading to New Zealand to practice and spend time with his family, rather than meeting up with his England team-mates.

Love twitter for gossip but sorry England fans Ben Stokes isn’t on a Big Bird Down Under ….. #Yet — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 27, 2017

Stokes was initially named in England’s 16-man squad to tour Australia but was quickly stood down from international duty following his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in Bristol in September.

The New Zealand-born 26-year-old has yet to hear whether he will be charged by Avon and Somerset Police.