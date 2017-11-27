Ladbrokes Trophy favourite Total Recall ‘has a lot going for him’

Willie Mullins reports ante-post favourite Total Recall to be “doing everything right” ahead of the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury on Saturday.

The feature handicap, formerly known as the Hennessy Gold Cup, has not been won by an Irish-trained runner since 1980 when Michael O’Brien’s Bright Highway was successful.

Total Recall was previously with Sandra Hughes, but upon her retirement was sent to Mullins and he absolutely bolted on his first run for the yard in the Munster National at Limerick, beating Alpha Des Obeaux, who recently won the Clonmel Oil Chase.

Bolted up! Total Recall wins the JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National at @LimerickRaces: pic.twitter.com/aHcUMzFxuM — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 8, 2017

“He did one or two bits of work and it looked like his rating might be a little low with the type of work he was doing at home,” said Mullins, referring to his Limerick win.

“A lot of things went his way and he won very handily at the end. You need a lot of luck in those races and he got it that day. He is doing everything right at home.”

Total Recall won at Limerick off a mark of 129 and will race off 147 this weekend.

“I don’t know whether the handicapper has caught up with him or not,” said Mullins, who is also set to run Childrens List and Pleasant Company. “If the weights stay as they are it’s a lovely racing weight. The trip won’t be a problem and jumping won’t be a problem, so he has a lot going for him.”

Owner Dai Walters walks back in with @_Davy_Russel_ ridden and @sevenbarrows trained Whisper after winning @kemptonparkrace pic.twitter.com/Q8cW9nKQID — Graham Clark (@GrahamClark85) November 13, 2017

Nicky Henderson has won the race three times, most recently with Triolo D’Alene in 2013, and expects to saddle RSA Chase runner-up Whisper, the winner of a graduation chase at Kempton on his reappearance for which he carries a 4lb penalty.

“That was a good race at Kempton. I know it was a two-horse race, but there was not much in it. The extra trip will help him. It was exactly what we wanted to do,” said Henderson of his recent win.

“The timing was right. It was nice to see Clan Des Obeaux (the other runner) win at Haydock. To be fair this horse has had a good time ever since. He schooled on Friday and we will give him one more pop and off we go.”

Vyta Du Roc is no forlorn hope for the Ladbrokes Trophy, according to Nicky Henderson (Julian Herbert/PA)

“He had a run over hurdles at Aintree the same day Top Notch had a run and you saw how much good that did for him last Saturday (winning at Ascot),” said the champion trainer.

“I’m quietly hopeful that will put him exactly where he needs to be and if he comes back to the last day at Sandown last year where he was only beaten a nose, he might have a chance.”