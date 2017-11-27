Karl-Anthony Towns inspires the Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns led the way as the Minnesota Timberwolves downed the Phoenix Suns 119-108.

Towns found his range with 32 points, adding 12 rebounds, and was backed up by Jimmy Butler’s 25 points and 21 from Andrew Wiggins.

The Miami Heat overcame a record-breaking slow start to beat the Chicago Bulls 100-93.

Heat scored just seven points in the first quarter – a franchise low – but recovered thanks to 38 second-quarter points and a 36-point haul in the final quarter, with Goran Dragic registering 24 points.

The Memphis Grizzlies lost an eighth game in a row, going down 98-88 to the Brooklyn Nets.