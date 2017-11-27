Former Samcro trainer Colin Bowe in awe of rising star

Trainer Colin Bowe, the man who launched Samcro’s career in a point-to-point race, believes the exciting prospect has all the attributes to take him right to the top.

Now with Gordon Elliott after he was bought by owners Gigginstown House Stud for the not-insignificant sum of £335,000, the five-year-old gelding is unbeaten in five starts for his new connections.

His latest outing in a Grade Three at Navan on Sunday was his most impressive to date and he is now as low as 2-1 favourite for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Samcro made his racing debut for Bowe in a point-to-point, which he won impressively, at Monksgrange in April 2016. His former trainer is convinced the five-year-old always had the potential to become a star.

Bowe told Press Association Sport: “He’s always looked special.

“The day he won his point-to-point he was a tad heavy going there and the ground was very soft, but the best thing about him is that he always saves himself until you need him. He’s fierce good.

This is where it all started for Samcro winning his p2p for @colinboweracing & @bononeill1 at Monksgrange pic.twitter.com/q2NSQjezao — Kris (@kris1179) November 26, 2017

Advertising

“He’s very nimble for a horse who’s already won a point and he showed that on Sunday. He was low over his hurdles and he has so much ability.

“Gordon said to me he thinks two and a half miles will be his best trip for now.”

Bowe is adamant Samcro could also become a force over fences.

The County Wexford handler said: “My job is to find these nice horses and sell them on so I’ve no regrets, but the one mistake I made was not running him in the Land Rover Bumper (at Punchestown). He was entered but I went pointing instead.

Advertising

Just how good is #Samcro? His former trainer @colinboweracing is especially well qualified to offer an appraisal on the "gentle giant" pic.twitter.com/123x1FtPZG — PA Racing (@PAracing) November 27, 2017

“It’s my job to sell them on but I still get plenty of pride seeing them do well. It’s important to have horses flying the flag for you but I can’t take any credit once they leave me.

“He’s going to be very good over fences, though. The day he won his point Gordon trained the second (Elegant Escape, now with Colin Tizzard), who he knew was a nice horse, and that persuaded him to buy him.

“He’s a gentle giant. Everything comes easy to him. You wouldn’t have thought speed would be his biggest asset but he’s got plenty of boot.”