Football rumours from the media

UK & international sports | Published:

Pep Guardiola could add to his Manchester City defence in January

Inigo Martinez could be heading to the Premier League

What the papers say

Manchester City are monitoring Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez ahead of the January transfer window, The Sun reports. The Spaniard, 26, was reportedly lined up for a move to the Etihad Stadium last summer, although it failed to come to fruition. Should Vincent Kompany and John Stones continue to be sidelined through injury, Martinez is expected to be all the more attractive to boss Pep Guardiola – however Barcelona are also said to be considering a swoop.

Newcastle are keen on making a move for Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, the Daily Mirror says. Magpies boss Rafa Benitez is said to believe Shaw, who cost United £30 million, will receive the boost he needs at St James’ Park after struggling to get Premier League game time under Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United v Burton Albion – Carabao Cup – Third Round – Old Trafford
Luke Shaw has struggled with injuries at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Plans for Arsenal’s £35 million defender Shkodran Mustafi to leave the club in January appear to have been put on hold, the Daily Mirror reports. The delay is reportedly down to Inter Milan not believing the Gunners will let the Germany international leave before the summer, while Mustafi has also failed to secure a regular first-team position this season.

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Shkodran Mustafi, left, cost Arsenal £35 million (John Walton/Empics)

Social round-up

Players to watch

Liverpool v Chelsea – Premier League – Anfield
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, pictured, faces a battle to sign Jann-Fiete Arp (Peter Byrne/PA)

Luciano Cingolani: Newell’s Old Boys have been forced to play down suggestions the under-16 midfielder is sought by Manchester United, according to the Manchester Evening News.

UK & international sports

