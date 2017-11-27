Menu

Ashes day four – in pictures and social

England move on to Adelaide hoping for a quick response under the lights

England’s 10-wicket defeat in the first Ashes Test was confirmed in little more than an hour as Australia knocked off the 56 runs still needed on the final morning at the Gabba.

David Warner (87no) and Cameron Bancroft (82no) took their opening stand to an unbroken 173, eclipsing the target England were able to set with more than two sessions to spare.

A decidedly one-sided outcome here was not an entirely true reflection of an opening contest which ebbed and flowed through the first two-and-a-half days.

Since then, however, Australia have been on an uncompromising victory surge thanks largely to their captain Steve Smith’s epic 141 not out as he near single-handedly hauled them into a first-innings lead of 26 runs.

Morning session

Australia wrapped up victory in double quick time on Monday morning and former England batsman Kevin Pietersen wasted no time in summing up his views.

Mitchell Johnson, who tormented England with 37 wickets the last time they toured Down Under, was glad to see the hosts silence their critics.

David Warner is wary not to get too complacent after the resounding win but hailed his team-mates after wrapping up victory in Brisbane.

And captain Steve Smith, whose match-winning century set the platform, was proud of the character displayed by his team.

Joe Root and Steve Smith
England captain Joe Root and his Australian counterpart discuss the game after the hosts wrapped things up (Jason O’Brien/PA)

The big talking point to emerge during the Test, though, was an incident between England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and Australia’s debutant opener Cameron Bancroft in a Perth bar and the Aussie was questioned about what happened after the game.

Joe Root felt the overall result was harsh on his side who were well in the game under Australia completely dominated day four.

It was the third anniversary of the death of former Australia opening batsman Phil Hughes and Smith took a moment to remember his friend.

England’s travelling support also paid tribute.

