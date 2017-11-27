Advertising
5 things we learned from England’s first Test defeat to Australia
Joe Root’s inventive captaincy was a positive for the tourists
England fell to a 10-wicket defeat in the first Ashes Test.
Here, we highlight five lessons learned at the Gabba.
Lyon can walk the walk
Alastair Cook’s blip is becoming a trend
England’s tail is fragile
England have made a virtue over recent years of a tail which starts only at number 10, with Stuart Broad. He is up to nine here, though – and if Jake Ball remains preferred over Craig Overton, the last three wickets can be expected to provide precious little all series. Broad and Ball both made double-figures in the first innings, with some hopeful hitting, but will not be able to better that very often.
Stokes’ absence is a problem already
Joe Root will be a fine Test captain
