Raheem Sterling’s late winner sees Manchester City beat Huddersfield

Raheem Sterling broke Huddersfield hearts with a fortunate winner six minutes from full time as Manchester City maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

David Wagner’s Terriers had threatened a momentous upset after Nicolas Otamendi’s own goal gave the hosts the advantage just before half-time.

But Sergio Aguero equalised from the penalty spot moments after the restart then Sterling grabbed the winner when a shot from Gabriel Jesus deflected off keeper Jonas Lossl onto him and rebounded in.

Huddersfield then had Rajiv van la Parra sent off after the final whistle for a coming together with Leroy Sane.

His occasional theatrics in the box do not impress everyone, but there can be no doubt about Sterling’s impact in wrestling three points from a game in which it appeared City’s unbeaten record could be in jeopardy. Sterling was not at fault for the penalty he won to set up Aguero’s equaliser – and though he knew little of his eventual winner, it was his constant probing that had given his side the right to push for the win.

Huddersfield might have dared to dream of becoming the first side this season to sink Manchester City but that hope was effectively undone in the opening minute of the second half, when referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot after Sterling fell under the challenge of Scott Malone. Aguero duly stepped up to pave the way for another City win.

Such are the expectations surrounding City this season that some would have expected a cricket score but Pep Guardiola will have learned more from his side’s battling display than from any number of emphatic wins: City are proving they can win any number of ways. David Wagner will be disappointed Huddersfield failed to hold out for an arguably deserved point but he too will look to accentuate the positives from a performance which ought to do wonders for his players’ belief.

