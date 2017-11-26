Peter Horne wants Scotland to maximise home advantage after encouraging autumn

Peter Horne said Gregor Townsend’s rampant Scotland troops are determined to transform Murrayfield into an impenetrable fortress.

The Scots ended their autumn series by obliterating Australia on Saturday with their biggest-ever win over one of the southern hemisphere’s big three.

The ruthless eight-try 53-24 triumph over Michael Cheika’s team had the Edinburgh crowd in raptures, with the volume levels even managing to top the deafening roar generated by last week’s thrilling clash with New Zealand.

That pushed head coach Townsend to claim there is no other ground in world rugby that can match the Scots’ home arena for atmosphere.

REACTION | Townsend: "We get such an energy from the crowd." ? https://t.co/s5q9fMYQtJ pic.twitter.com/DHzd9Y2RoO — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 25, 2017

Now Glasgow centre Horne has said his side plan to harness the buzz generated by the Scotland support and use it to super-charge their bid for next year’s NatWest Six Nations.

“It’s giving me goosebumps just thinking about the last couple of games,” said the 28-year-old.

“At the start of the game, the anthem last week, it felt like the whole stadium was just vibrating. It was incredible and it was the exact same this week.

Scotland v Australia | Highlights Watch | Missed the match with Australia? Highlights below?#AsOne Posted by Scottish Rugby on Saturday, November 25, 2017

“I think we’ve laid down another marker with yesterday’s result. It’s great. We showed we weren’t just a flash in the pan last week running New Zealand close. We’ve come out and produced the goods. We want to make this place a fortress going into the Six Nations.”

With Scotland scheduled to play just twice in Edinburgh – against France on February 11 and then England a fortnight later – Horne knows their championship chances could hinge on them making the most of their home advantage.

He said: “The crowd really did make it special the last couple of weeks and hopefully we can keep playing like we’re playing going into the Six Nations.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend (left) and captain John Barclay after the match against Australia (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“England will still fancy themselves, they’re flying at the moment. It’s certainly a challenge we can’t wait for. As soon as the whistle went last week against the All Blacks we just wanted to play them again the next day. That’s certainly the feeling in the camp. We want to take on the best in the world and test ourselves.”

Having also seen off Samoa before taking the All Blacks to the edge during the past three weeks, Horne admitted Scottish confidence is soaring after walloping the Wallabies.

WATCH | At the final whistle we caught up with Scotland centre Huw Jones after the 53-24 victory over Australia at BT Murrayfield #AsOne #OurDay pic.twitter.com/1kjK6imnS4 — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 25, 2017

But he insisted no one in Townsend’s camp is fooled into thinking the work is done.

He said: “It’s about kicking on from here. We don’t want to just be a team that causes a has a few good games now and again.

“We want to get some real consistency into our game. It’s going to be challenging but it’s certainly something we’re all up for.”