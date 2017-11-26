Messi denied goal by lack of technology in Spain

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi was denied a goal by a lack of goal-line technology in his side’s LaLiga clash at Valencia.

The Argentinian’s shot after 30 minutes of the first half was fumbled by Valencia goalkeeper Neto and TV replays showed the ball clearly crossed the line.

But without the option of referring to a TV official to check replays, referee Ignacio Iglesias did not award the goal at the Mestalla.

The decision looked to have proved costly when Rodrigo gave Valencia the lead on the hour but Jordi Alba ensured it finished 1-1 when he netted the equaliser with eight minutes to go.

The Twitter reaction

Lionel Messi is denied his 1st goal in 6 senior appearances when the officials fail to spot his shot had crossed the line pic.twitter.com/5xl92Ir7DF — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 26, 2017

30: Messi's shot is fumbled by Valencia keeper Neto and the replay shows the ball crossed the goaline but it is not given by the officials #ValenciaBarça (0-0) — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 26, 2017

That’s why you need VAR / video. Messi-goal. NOT GIVEN. Clear goal!! Spain don’t have that system — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) November 26, 2017

That Messi goal was as in as Lampard's goal against Germany in 2010. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 26, 2017

ESCANDALOOOOOOOOOO! El balón estaba dentro 20 cm por lo menos! Era gol de Messi! #elespíritudelVillamarín #lohanvueltoahacer — Carme Barceló (@CarmeBarcelo) November 26, 2017

That was definitely a goal from Messi… ball bounced clearly behind the line before Neto scooped it out… — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) November 26, 2017