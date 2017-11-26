Advertising
Messi denied goal by lack of technology in Spain
TV replays showed the Argentinian’s shot clearly crossed the line in the game with Valencia
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi was denied a goal by a lack of goal-line technology in his side’s LaLiga clash at Valencia.
The Argentinian’s shot after 30 minutes of the first half was fumbled by Valencia goalkeeper Neto and TV replays showed the ball clearly crossed the line.
But without the option of referring to a TV official to check replays, referee Ignacio Iglesias did not award the goal at the Mestalla.
The decision looked to have proved costly when Rodrigo gave Valencia the lead on the hour but Jordi Alba ensured it finished 1-1 when he netted the equaliser with eight minutes to go.
