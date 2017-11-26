Advertising
Mark Williams wins Northern Ireland Open after ill wife taken to hospital
The Welshman beat China’s Yan Bingtao 9-8 in the final in Belfast
Mark Williams won the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast despite his ill wife being taken to hospital.
The Welshman edged the final 9-8 against Yan Bingtao, winning the deciding frame 77-28 as an early break of 42 eventually proved decisive after his 17-year-old opponent could not make the most of his chance.
Williams had beaten Elliott Slessor – Ronnie O’Sullivan’s conqueror – 6-2 in his semi-final on Saturday but later revealed on Twitter that his wife Joanne had been taken to hospital. Slessor sent his best wishes.
And just after 11am on Sunday, two hours before play was due to start against Yan, Williams also tweeted an update and World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn was among those to show support.
Before the final session, Williams added a further update.
Williams eventually claimed the best-of-17-frames match for his 19th career title and the first since 2011.
