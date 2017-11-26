Mark Williams wins Northern Ireland Open after ill wife taken to hospital

Mark Williams won the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast despite his ill wife being taken to hospital.

? HE'S DONE IT! Mark Williams is the 2017 Northern Ireland Open champion as he comes from 6-3 down to edge past young sensation Yan Bingtao 9-8! #NIOpen pic.twitter.com/QMfjd3yqic — Live Snooker (@Livesnooker) November 26, 2017

Congratulations to Mark Williams: the Northern Ireland Open champion! ??? pic.twitter.com/MghHHr6ap3 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) November 26, 2017

The Welshman edged the final 9-8 against Yan Bingtao, winning the deciding frame 77-28 as an early break of 42 eventually proved decisive after his 17-year-old opponent could not make the most of his chance.

Not the phone call I wanted??. Mrs in ambulance taking her back to hospital tonight. Summut not right here. Waiting to hear what is goi g to happen next . @jodenwill really going through it at the moment. Last thing I want is too pull out now but we will have 2 wait and c ? — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) November 25, 2017

Hope she’s ok — elliot slessor (@sless147) November 25, 2017

Williams had beaten Elliott Slessor – Ronnie O’Sullivan’s conqueror – 6-2 in his semi-final on Saturday but later revealed on Twitter that his wife Joanne had been taken to hospital. Slessor sent his best wishes.

Right , better get ready for the first session of the final then ??? — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) November 26, 2017

Good luck Mark. Hope all is well back home. — Barry Hearn (@BarryHearn) November 26, 2017

And just after 11am on Sunday, two hours before play was due to start against Yan, Williams also tweeted an update and World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn was among those to show support.

That was a struggle , heavy , hence timing went through the window ????? 1 more session thank xxxxx — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) November 26, 2017

Before the final session, Williams added a further update.

Williams eventually claimed the best-of-17-frames match for his 19th career title and the first since 2011.