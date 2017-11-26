Mala Beach continues Troytown domination for Gordon Elliott

Mala Beach provided Gordon Elliott with his fourth straight victory in the Ladbrokes Troytown Chase at Navan.

The Cullentra handler had won the last three renewals of the prestigious handicap and appeared intent on adding to his tally, saddling five runners in a 21-strong field.

Mala Beach, runner-up on his seasonal reappearance at Galway last month, was a 12-1 shot in the hands of Davy Russell and moved smoothly into contention from the home turn.

Four Troytowns in a row for @gelliott_racing! @_Davy_Russel_ does the steering as Mala Beach lands the €100,000 feature at @NavanRacecourse: pic.twitter.com/GcqVJwk8ol — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) November 26, 2017

Bonny Kate was in front jumping the second fence from the finish, but Mala Beach soon took over and galloped all the way to the line to score by two-and-three-quarter lengths.

Dont Tell No One finished off strongly to fill the runner-up spot ahead of Bonny Kate and Poormans Hill in third and fourth place respectively.

Acapella Bourgeois was a heavily-backed 7-4 favourite on his first start for Willie Mullins, but the top-weight fell with over a circuit still to run.

Gordon Elliot (left) and owner Chris Jones following Mala Beach’s triumph (Niall Carson/PA)

“Simon (McGonagle) my head man rides him out every day at home and he had full confidence in him today. He said he’d love the ground and he thought he would go close.

“It hasn’t been easy, it has been a long road.”

Connections all smiles following the big-race victory (Niall Carson/PA)

“If it ever came up soft in Aintree he could be an English National horse.”

When asked about a potential tilt at the Lexus Chase at Leopardstown, Elliott added: “It would have to be soft and I’d have to talk to Chris (Jones, owner).”