James Forrest and Moussa Dembele goals steer Celtic to cup final victory

Celtic took the first step towards successive domestic trebles with a 2-0 Betfred Cup final win over 10-man Motherwell at Hampden Park.

Moussa Dembele sealed Celtic’s win (Andrew Milligan/PA)

There was no way back for the Steelmen after that and Brendan Rodgers’ side cruised to the final whistle and the first trophy of the season.

What they said

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: “I would rather have been pumped six or seven nothing by them but the game was over with that decision. The game was over as a contest once that decision was made. There is no contact and with the red card the game is effectively over. It completely changes the game. Cedric was crying, he is 20 years of age, he hasn’t touched him but I am not one of these managers who criticises other people’s players. I will keep my dignity.”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: “It is a penalty. It is a great ball and Scott makes the run and is getting there and obviously the defender cannot get there so he pulls him. So it is a penalty. I am not sure what the rules are, whether it is a sending-off, I am sure Stephen will feel it is a bit harsh. But I definitely thought it was a penalty.”

Tweet of the match

Former Motherwell captain Stephen Craigan sums up the feelings of emotion before 14-year-old Luc O’Donnell paraded the trophy ahead of kick-off, almost 10 years after his father’s death.

— Stephen Craigan (@stephencraigan) November 26, 2017

Moment of the match

Craig Gordon made a crucial save (Andrew Milligan/PA)

View from the bench

Brendan Rodgers won his fourth domestic trophy as Celtic manager (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Referee watch

Motherwell’s Cedric Kipre was sent off (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ratings

James Forrest, pictured centre, opened the scoring for Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic: Craig Gordon 8, Mikael Lustig 6, Kieran Tierney 7, Jozo Simunovic 6, Dedryck Boyata 6, Scott Brown 7, Stuart Armstrong 6, James Forrest 8, Callum McGregor 7, Scott Sinclair 6, Moussa Dembele 6. Subs: Leigh Griffiths (for Dembele, 64) 6, Tom Rogic 4 (for McGregor, 89).

Who’s up next?