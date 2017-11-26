England keep scoreboard ticking over as they try to set Australia testing target

England made a promising start to day four of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba.

The tourists had captain Joe Root fit to resume his innings after passing concussion tests following his blow to the helmet grille off the bowling of Mitchell Starc the previous evening.

England’s Joe Root is looking to help his side set a challenging target (Jason O’Brien/PA Wire)

Root duly negotiated the first half-hour with few alarms alongside opener Mark Stoneman as England moved from a second-innings 33 for two to 59 with no further loss.

That meant their lead was still only 33, and therefore highly vulnerable.