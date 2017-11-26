Menu

England keep scoreboard ticking over as they try to set Australia testing target

Australia posted 328 in reply to England’s first innings of 302.

England made a promising start to day four of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba.

The tourists had captain Joe Root fit to resume his innings after passing concussion tests following his blow to the helmet grille off the bowling of Mitchell Starc the previous evening.

England's Joe Root is looking to help his side set a challenging target (Jason O'Brien/PA Wire)
Root duly negotiated the first half-hour with few alarms alongside opener Mark Stoneman as England moved from a second-innings 33 for two to 59 with no further loss.

That meant their lead was still only 33, and therefore highly vulnerable.

England's Joe Root and Mark Stoneman take the field during day four of the Ashes Test (Jason O'Brien/PA Wire)
