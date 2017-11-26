Budding superstar Samcro enjoys Navan stroll

Samcro oozed class in extending his unbeaten record with a dominant display in the “Monksfield” Novice Hurdle at Navan.

Trainer Gordon Elliott has made no secret of the regard in which he holds the five-year-old, who was snapped up for £335,000 by Gigginstown House Stud after winning his only point-to-point.

Having won each of his three bumpers last season before making a successful hurdling debut at Punchestown in October, he was a prohibitively-priced 1-4 favourite stepped up to Grade Three level and the result was scarcely in doubt.

Jack Kennedy cut a confident figure throughout the two-and-a-half-mile contest and only had to let out an inch of rein for Samcro to pull clear between the final two flights.

He winged the last hurdle to seal a most impressive victory over Jetz, with another Elliott inmate, Delta Work, third.

Kennedy said: “That was unreal. Everything comes naturally to him. He relaxes and jumps great. I pulled him out to give him a look at the third-last and he was gone. He just took off.

“I was fairly rattling down to the last. He’s a natural jumper. You just leave it to him, there’s no need to do anything.”

He added: “I’d say he’ll get further, but I’d probably be sticking to two-and-a-half.

“I was still in school when Don Cossack (Elliott-trained Gold Cup winner) was coming through, but I can only imagine he’s up there.”

Elliott was similarly impressed, saying: “That was a good performance and he did it very well. Jack said he gave him a bit of light at the third-last and he just took off on him.

“It was nice to see he could do that (over two and a half miles), so we have loads of options.

Gordon Elliott could look to a Grade One at Naas in January for Samcro’s next start (David Davies/EMPICS Sport)

“He jumped the last like he jumped a fence, but after running in point-to-points you expect that.

“I don’t know if we’ll go for Christmas, we might wait for the race in Naas (Grade One Lawlor’s Hotel Novice Hurdle). He’s obviously a horse for next year and whatever he does over hurdles will be a bonus this year.

“I thought that was a bit special what he did there, it was class.”