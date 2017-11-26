Barcelona overcome Messi ‘ghost goal’ to draw at title rivals Valencia

Lionel Messi had a legitimate goal controversially denied as LaLiga leaders Barcelona hit back to snatch a 1-1 draw at second-placed Valencia.

Messi’s tame first-half strike squirmed through the grasp of Valencia goalkeeper Neto and over the line at Mestalla but it was not spotted by the officials and, with the absence of goal-line technology in Spain, play was allowed to continue.

In-form Valencia took advantage of their fortune when Rodrigo slotted them into a 60th-minute lead but Jordi Alba equalised against his former club with a late volley to keep Barca four points ahead of their rivals.

Tweet of the match

Mad that they don’t have goal-line technology in La Liga. Think they’ll be revisiting the debate after Messi’s goal was ruled not to have crossed the line when it clearly did. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 26, 2017

Star man – Messi

? #Messi's best warm-up goals! ⚽️ Watch them while waiting for the match against Valencia! ?? Just 4 hours! #ValenciaBarça pic.twitter.com/BRspPXrsxi — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 26, 2017

It was far from vintage Messi but he shrugged off the disappointment of being denied his 17th Barca goal of the season by producing a sublime assist for Alba’s equaliser which maintained Barca’s unbeaten record and, more importantly, prevented Valencia closing the gap at the top to a single point.

Moment of the match

30: Messi's shot is fumbled by Valencia keeper Neto and the replay shows the ball crossed the goaline but it is not given by the officials #ValenciaBarça (0-0) — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 26, 2017

Although Alba’s volley was sublime, the major talking point was undoubtedly the decision not to award Messi’s first-half strike. The Argentinian probably did not expect to score with the seemingly harmless effort but Neto made a mess of the save and the ball went over the line, reigniting the debate for goal-line technology in LaLiga.

Stat attack

You deserve a ??The fans are rocking just over 45 minutes ahead of #ValenciaBarca kick-off pic.twitter.com/QuQt8cnV1w — Valencia CF English (@valenciacf_en) November 26, 2017

Barcelona’s late leveller denied Valencia a first home league win over their opponents for more than a decade. Los Che’s previous LaLiga victory against the Catalan club at Mestalla came in February 2007 when Miguel Angel Angulo and David Silva were on target, prior to Ronaldinho’s late consolation.

Player ratings

5⃣ @JordiAlba has participated in more goals than any other defender in #LaLiga this season: 4 assists + 1 goal. #ValenciaBarça pic.twitter.com/eQJZthakA9 — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) November 26, 2017

Valencia: Neto 5 (out of 10), Jose Luis Gaya 7, Gabriel 6, Ezequiel Garay 6, Martín Montoya 6, Goncalo Guedes 7, Carlos Soler 6, Daniel Parejo 6, Geoffrey Kondogbia 6, Simone Zaza 6, Rodrigo 7. Subs: Andreas Pereira (on for Rodrigo, 82) 5, Ruben Vezo (for Garay, 86) 5, Santi Mina (for Soler, 89) 5.

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen 6, Nelson Semedo 6, Thomas Vermaelen 5, Samuel Umtiti 6, Jordi Alba 7, Sergio Busquets 6, Ivan Rakitic 5, Andres Iniesta 7, Paulinho 6, Lionel Messi 8, Luis Suarez 6. Subs: Gerard Deulofeu (for Rakitic, 68) 5, Denis Suarez (for Iniesta, 72) 6, Aleix Vidal (for Semedo, 80) 5.

Who’s up next?

Valencia v Real Zaragoza (Copa del Rey, November 30)

Barcelona v Murcia (Copa del Rey, November 29)