Australia v England – Story of the match

England are on the brink of a resounding defeat in the first Ashes Test after Australia dominated the fourth day’s play.

The hosts closed on 114 without loss in pursuit of just 170 to win after England were bowled out for 195 in their second innings.

David Warner (60 not out) and his debutant opening partner Cameron Bancroft (51no) both bagged half-centuries for Australia, while England failed to build on a half-century from captain Joe Root (51) to set a competitive total.

Moeen Ali’s dismissal, stumped after the tightest of third-umpire rulings amid mutterings about a bulge in the hand-painted popping crease counting against him, did not help England – who lost their last five wickets for 40.

Stumped!

Moeen Ali had to go, and there would have been dissenters whatever third-umpire Chris Gaffaney’s decision. An inconvenient bulge in the whitewash line painted on the popping crease did not help him, but Moeen perhaps could not have left himself in such a tight spot by simply making sure he left his back foot in his ground.

Advertising

Shot of the day

Jonny Bairstow (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Stat of the day

Advertising

Five for 40 – England’s last five wickets did not amount to a great deal, although as their record of trademark collapses goes of late, this was far from extreme.

Wait will go on at the Gabba

ALL OUT! Root has Lyon caught for 9 and Australia lead by 26 runs. Smith finishes unbeaten on a brilliant 141: https://t.co/P6sH6S5Lwl #Ashes pic.twitter.com/kuhGl8whTC — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) November 25, 2017

England were admirable at times here over the first two days especially, but floundered principally against Steve Smith – with his unbeaten 141 out of 328. The captain came up with four second-innings catches too as Australia steered another victory course at a venue where they have been invincible for almost 30 years.

Tweet of the day

Outstanding Australia #ashes ?? Very good to watch. Congrats to all the bowlers for getting stuck in & @cbancroft4 on first 50 for Australia & @davidwarner31 for a great partnership. Drive it in tomorrow ?? — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) November 26, 2017

What next?

If you're in the area, then get on down to the Gabba tomorrow morning from 10am! Entry via a gold coin donation to @MovemberAUS #Ashes pic.twitter.com/dwbXN9Y1In — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) November 26, 2017

Last knockings of a fine Test match on the final morning, then on to the pink ball in Adelaide.