Ashes day four – in pictures and social

England are on the brink of a resounding defeat in the first Ashes Test after Australia dominated the fourth day’s play.

The hosts closed on 114 without loss in pursuit of just 170 to win after England were bowled out for 195 in their second innings.

David Warner (60 not out) and his debutant opening partner Cameron Bancroft (51no) both bagged half-centuries for Australia, while England failed to build on a half-century from captain Joe Root (51) to set a competitive total.

Moeen Ali’s dismissal, stumped after the tightest of third-umpire rulings amid mutterings about a bulge in the hand-painted popping crease counting against him, did not help England – who lost their last five wickets for 40.

Morning session

Joe Root acknowledges the crowd after reaching his half century (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Australia were on top as they reduced England to 119 for five at the interval.

Afternoon session

Australia celebrate after the third umpire gave Mooen Ali out (Tertius Pickard/AP)

Out or not out? Watch the dismissal that has the cricket world talking: https://t.co/4cEypIet0m #Ashes pic.twitter.com/0P6iVEQRW3 — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) November 26, 2017

BBC Test Match Special producer Henry Moeran questions the application of the popping crease.

The width of the line seems to increase as it goes across the pitch. Mooen unlucky?#Ashes pic.twitter.com/tScPiYb9u6 — Henry Moeran (@henrymoeranBBC) November 26, 2017

And the Daily Telegraph’s cricket writer Nick Hoult quips that issues with the whitewash is a regular problem for England in Australia.

Not the first time England have had problems with whitewash in Australia https://t.co/CYRKaSg4Ph — Nick Hoult (@NHoultCricket) November 26, 2017

But Mooen himself had few complaints about the decision to give him out.

.@MoeenAli gives his view on his controversial dismissal… pic.twitter.com/zJdUOm9GEv — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 26, 2017

After Moeen trudged off Australia removed the dangerous Jonny Bairstow and the hosts then wasted little time in bringing an end to the England innings.

Just minutes before tea and Australia claimed the key breakthrough of Bairstow! https://t.co/P6sH6ROa7L #Ashes pic.twitter.com/zqFLXzlJqe — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) November 26, 2017

Evening Session

Former England captain turned TV pundit Michael Vaughan was obviously getting thirsty as England toiled in Brisbane.

Need a Drink ….. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 26, 2017

Vaughan, though, is not confident about England’s hopes in Australia after a trying fourth day.

Hope I am wrong but this feels like it could get messy ……. https://t.co/Hw5FsVs93s — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 26, 2017

As England ran out of ideas against the Australia openers, James Anderson tried a new tactic.

Australia turned the screw in the final session as David Warner and Cameron Bancroft both moved past 50 to take the hosts to the brink of victory.

A half-century on Test debut for Cameron Bancroft! One to remember for the new Aussie opener #Ashes pic.twitter.com/kSxcwi2W3A — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) November 26, 2017

TV host Piers Morgan was not impressed with the attitude on display from England.