Advertising
Arsenal sink Burnley with stoppage-time penalty
Alexis Sanchez netted from the spot as the Gunners won 1-0 at Turf Moor
Alexis Sanchez converted a stoppage-time penalty as Arsenal snatched all three points in a 1-0 win at Burnley.
Clarets defender James Tarkowski was penalised for his shove on Aaron Ramsey in the 91st minute and Sanchez made no mistake from the spot to clinch the Gunners just their second league win on the road this season.
It was cruel on Burnley. Arsenal skipper Laurent Koscielny struck a controversial winner in time added on in the corresponding fixture last season and Sanchez’s late spot-kick sank Sean Dyche’s side at the Emirates in January this year.
What they said
Tweet of the match
Star man – Johann Berg Gudmundsson
Advertising
A prime example of Sean Dyche’s eye for a bargain, the Icelandic winger has become an important part of Burnley’s rise into the upper reaches of the table. His clever turn past Nacho Monreal and subsequent drive against the post was as close as either side came to breaking the deadlock in normal time but there were plenty of other neat touches and clever use of possession. That Arsenal’s likeliest candidate was centre-half Shkodran Mustafi says plenty about the way they did business.
Stat of the day
Advertising
Burnley had not conceded a Premier League goal in 375 minutes of action when Sanchez stepped up from 12 yards. They have now conceded 10 times in their 13 outings this season, leaving the high-flying Manchester rivals as the only teams in the division to keep the goals against column in single figures.
Ref watch
Mason never quite appeared to get to grips with things at Turf Moor. For the most part he was too ready to blow at the slightest hint of contact, but there was a baffling thread of inconsistency which seemed to count against the Clarets. First-half bookings for Steven Defour and Robbie Brady looked like an attempt to assert authority but when the Arsenal wall blatantly crept beyond his spayed line at a Burnley free-kick it was clear that battle had been won and lost. The match-defining penalty decision will be debated for a long time but it appeared a 50-50 call.
Player ratings
Who’s up next?
Bournemouth v Burnley (Premier League, November 29).
Arsenal v Huddersfield (Premier League, November 29).
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.