Arsenal sink Burnley with stoppage-time penalty

Alexis Sanchez converted a stoppage-time penalty as Arsenal snatched all three points in a 1-0 win at Burnley.

Clarets defender James Tarkowski was penalised for his shove on Aaron Ramsey in the 91st minute and Sanchez made no mistake from the spot to clinch the Gunners just their second league win on the road this season.

✅ Drawing with Burnley

✅ Awarded a last-minute penalty

✅ @Alexis_Sanchez steps up…



We knew something felt familiar in #BFCvAFC ???? pic.twitter.com/UtxMMqhh3u — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 26, 2017

It was cruel on Burnley. Arsenal skipper Laurent Koscielny struck a controversial winner in time added on in the corresponding fixture last season and Sanchez’s late spot-kick sank Sean Dyche’s side at the Emirates in January this year.

What they said

Tweet of the match

????????????Not much better than those last minute wins! Glad we kept a clean sheet! COYG ???????????? #sm20 @Arsenal @6_LKOSCIELNY pic.twitter.com/4IhbZGrUtG — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) November 26, 2017

Star man – Johann Berg Gudmundsson

Advertising

14' Almost! Gudmundsson forces Petr Cech into a great stop from close range. 0-0 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) November 26, 2017

A prime example of Sean Dyche’s eye for a bargain, the Icelandic winger has become an important part of Burnley’s rise into the upper reaches of the table. His clever turn past Nacho Monreal and subsequent drive against the post was as close as either side came to breaking the deadlock in normal time but there were plenty of other neat touches and clever use of possession. That Arsenal’s likeliest candidate was centre-half Shkodran Mustafi says plenty about the way they did business.

Stat of the day

No goals, but plenty for Burnley's and Arsenal's managers to weigh up at half-time#BURARS pic.twitter.com/Ap6bcUpept — Premier League (@premierleague) November 26, 2017

Advertising

Burnley had not conceded a Premier League goal in 375 minutes of action when Sanchez stepped up from 12 yards. They have now conceded 10 times in their 13 outings this season, leaving the high-flying Manchester rivals as the only teams in the division to keep the goals against column in single figures.

Ref watch

Ramsey is pushed over in the box – and @Alexis_Sanchez smashes home the penalty in the final minute of added time#BFCvAFC ???? 0-1 ⚫️ (90) pic.twitter.com/PAfzYifnxY — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 26, 2017

Mason never quite appeared to get to grips with things at Turf Moor. For the most part he was too ready to blow at the slightest hint of contact, but there was a baffling thread of inconsistency which seemed to count against the Clarets. First-half bookings for Steven Defour and Robbie Brady looked like an attempt to assert authority but when the Arsenal wall blatantly crept beyond his spayed line at a Burnley free-kick it was clear that battle had been won and lost. The match-defining penalty decision will be debated for a long time but it appeared a 50-50 call.

Player ratings

Who’s up next?

???? Clean sheet and a point. Big week coming up…#afcb ???? pic.twitter.com/tPfWjIXdgu — AFC Bournemouth ???? (@afcbournemouth) November 26, 2017

Bournemouth v Burnley (Premier League, November 29).

Arsenal v Huddersfield (Premier League, November 29).