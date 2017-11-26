5 things we learned from Scotland’s autumn international series

Scotland rounded off their autumn Test series with an eight-try victory over Australia at Murrayfield.

It was a hugely satisfying result for head coach Gregor Townsend, having seen his side also edge out Samoa and run New Zealand close.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at five things we learned about the team over the past three weeks.

Townsend’s philosophy is paying off

Having beaten Australia home and away – including Saturday’s record 53-24 demolition job – as well as pushing the All Blacks all the way, there is evidence that Scotland are now genuine elite-level contenders. Now the challenge is to transform potential into results when the Six Nations kicks off in February.

Scotland finding strength in depth

In days gone by, out-of-form players would have kept their slot in the Scotland line-up purely by virtue of there being no one else to do the job.

Now Townsend has a significant pool of credible international-quality players to choose from. It will be of real encouragement to the head coach that his team have performed so well over the last three weeks without the likes of skipper Greig Laidlaw, Duncan Taylor, Mark Bennett, Al Dickinson, WP Nel, Ross Ford, Fraser Brown, Allan Dell, Rory Sutherland and Richie Gray due to injury.

New faces such as Jamie Bhatti, Byron McGuigan and Darryl Marfo have shone after being given chances to impress, while the likes of Tim Visser and Josh Strauss could yet play their way back into contention.

Finn Russell ready to make his mark on the continent

Scotland’s Finn Russell kicks during the autumn international against Australia (Andrew Milligan/PA)

While making the move to the Top 14 is not without risks for the 25-year-old, Russell has shown he is more than capable of pulling off the move. His vision, tempo and skill level will all go down a storm with French audiences and the step up in quality of opposition he will face week in, week out will only benefit him when he returns to the Scotland fold.

Sean Maitland sends out a timely reminder of his qualities

Scotland’s Sean Maitland runs away to score his side’s fifth try (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The reshuffle did not disrupt his display, though, with his 40-metre solo stunner another sign he is ready to make himself a big player for Townsend’s team.

Dark Blues need to brush up in defence

Scotland’s Ryan Wilson (centre) and Australia’s Scott Sio shake hands after the final whistle (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Things were much tighter against New Zealand yet the world champions still ran in three scores, while the Australians managed another four even as they themselves were being ripped apart on Saturday. If the Scots are to challenge for Six Nations honours, the defensive holes will have to be filled.