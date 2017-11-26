5 things we have learned from Ireland’s autumn international series

Ireland powered to a clean sweep of three victories in the November series, dispatching South Africa, edging past Fiji and overcoming Argentina.

Here, Press Association Sport examines the key lessons from that autumn Test campaign.

1. Jacob Stockdale has emerged as a genuine Test star

Ulster wing Stockdale has long since been earmarked for international acclaim, but at 21 he is now delivering on that rich potential. The powerhouse wing bagged two hugely-impressive tries as Ireland overwhelmed Argentina 28-19 at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. The incisive line he cut off Johnny Sexton for his second try underscores just why Joe Schmidt is such a fan of the Lisburn native: Ireland have desperately craved a power winger ready to go looking for work in midfield, and now they have it.

2. Encouraging starts for Chris Farrell and Bundee Aki boost Ireland’s depth

Ireland’s Chris Farrell caught the eye in the autumn internationals (Brian Lawless/PA)

3. Ireland’s new styles of play underscore impressive training-ground drilling

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has introduced a new dimension to his team’s play (Liam McBurney/PA)

4. Rory Best remains the right choice as captain

Great to be back on the pitch at the Aviva, thanks for all the support!! pic.twitter.com/pOmZtEToGB — Rory Best (@RoryBest2) November 13, 2017

Stalwart Ulster hooker Best just keeps on churning out the top-drawer performances at Test level, to belie his 35 years of age. Standing out alone as Ireland’s fourth most-capped Test star of all time now, Best has no intention of slowing down. Schmidt has told the Banbridge man he will keep the armband until the end of the season and then Ireland will reassess the situation in the summer. The likes of Peter O’Mahony and Sexton could so easily lead the side, but Best has an impressive demeanour when it comes to managing referees.

5. Prop Cian Healy is back to his brutal best