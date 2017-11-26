5 things we learned from England’s autumn international series

England completed a clean sweep of victories over Argentina, Australia and Samoa from their autumn series.

Here, Press Association Sport examines five things we learned from the fixtures.

Ingrained winning habit

Danny Care scored England’s fourth try as a late flurry saw off Australia (Nigel French/PA)

…but still a work in progress

Eddie Jones’ side still have work to do (Paul Harding/PA)

Hartley shines

Dylan Hartley has enhanced his captaincy credentials (Paul Harding/PA)

Genuine depth

— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 25, 2017

Nine changes were made against Samoa yet still England emerged conclusive 48-14 winners, underlining the depth of playing resources available to Jones. Certain positions are still a concern – third choice at tighthead prop, number eight and scrum-half are shrouded in uncertainty – but Jones knows that, while the number of world-class players at his disposal has not increased, he will take a strong squad to Japan 2019.

Six Nations title tilt