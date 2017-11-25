Worcester shock Tigers to end 122-year wait for a win at Leicester

Worcester claimed their second successive major scalp in the Aviva Premiership when they beat Leicester 31-27 at Welford Road.

The Warriors, conquerors of Northampton last week, resisted a late fightback from the Tigers to collect maximum points, with five tries setting up their first win at Leicester in 122 years of trying.

Winger Josh Adams, who scored a hat-trick against Saints, led the way with two tries as the visitors gave their survival hopes a boost.

FT: @LeicesterTigers 27 – 31 @WorcsWarriors Phenomenal stuff. Worcester end ? Tigers' winning streak and do so in an absolute nail-biting finish for their first EVER win at Welford Road ?#LEIvWOR #AvivaPrem ?️‍? pic.twitter.com/Np7XLK7SL7 — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) November 25, 2017

The other touchdowns came from Alafoti Fa’osiliva, Jack Singleton and Ryan Mills, with Chris Pennell kicking six points for the visitors – who had Nick Schonert yellow-carded in the 64th minute.

Leicester’s tries came from Mike Fitzgerald, Sam Harrison and Gareth Owen, with Joe Ford kicking 12 points.

Worcester rocked Leicester with two tries in the opening seven minutes to lead 12-0 – but by the turnaround their lead had been cut to just two points.

The visitors were so dominant in the opening stages that the only time Leicester touched the ball was at restarts, scrums and line-outs.

Advertising

Flanker Fa’osiliva opened the scoring when he got on the end of a line-out and drive for a fifth minute try, which full-back Pennell failed to convert.

40’ TRY – @ShazamHarrison The pressure pays off and so too do the penalties, as we drive our way over. [15-19] #LEIvWOR pic.twitter.com/XsFafo5eZy — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) November 25, 2017

Leicester had hardly had a chance to recover from that blow when the Warriors launched a fabulous counter-attack two minutes later which led to a try from Adams, who latched on to a grubber from fly-half Jonno Lance. Pennell added the conversion.

The Tigers finally got their act together midway through the half when, after some fierce pressure, lock Fitzgerald received the ball, sidestepped inside the cover and scored.

Advertising

Ford converted and also kicked a penalty but three minutes before half-time Adams crossed again, scything through the middle and some woeful tackling for a try which Pennell converted.

That put the visitors 19-10 ahead but, with time up, Leicester twice went for a try when kicking for touch and, from the second, scrum-half Harrison got the touchdown. Ford added the conversion.

Worcester notched a bonus point for their fourth try six minutes after the break when winger Bryce Heem brilliantly countered from Ford’s up and under and – after some smart passing and more poor tackling – hooker Singleton went over for a try Pennell converted.

Fa’osiliva escaped a potential yellow card for a shoulder charge on Leicester centre Owen as Worcester dug in to stave off a series of Tigers attacks.

Prop Schonert was sin-binned in the 64th minute after again pulling down a driving maul – and four minutes later Ford kicked his second penalty.

However, with seven minutes remaining centre Mills got Worcester’s fifth try after some strong pressure.

Pennell missed the conversion and the visitors held on, although Owen scored Leicester’s third try, converted by Ford, with a little more than a minute left.