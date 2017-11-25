Tonga unhappy over late disallowed try in narrow defeat to England

Tonga are to question World Cup officials about Andrew Fifita’s disallowed try in the dying moments of their dramatic 20-18 semi-final defeat by England.

The Tongans had fought back from 20-0 down with three converted tries in the last seven minutes to set up a nail-biting finish and thought they had snatched a sensational victory when Fifita went on a charge for the line with just seconds left on the clock.

22 YEARS pic.twitter.com/thJkYApwiG — England Rugby League (@England_RL) November 25, 2017

The ball came free in England second rower Elliott Whitehead’s tackle and, although Fifita claimed a try after regathering the ball, referee Matt Cecchin ruled a knock-on and promptly blew the final whistle.

England coach Wayne Bennett insisted it was not a try and claimed the referee ought to have given England a penalty moments earlier for a ball strip on winger Jermaine McGillvary.

Holy hell. I think the crowd perfirated my eardrum after the Tongans 3rd try. Off to Brisbane to try do something that's not been done in more than half a century #wallofwhite — Ryan Hall (@Ryan5Hall) November 25, 2017

Great result for the @England_RL boys and now a World Cup Final awaits v @Kangaroos! 22 years ago we came close, but hope you boys go all the way. History is in your hands!! ????????@RLWC2017 #ENGvOZ ???? — Jason Robinson OBE (@Jason15Robinson) November 25, 2017

A huge congratulations to @England_RL on making it through to the Final of the Rugby League World Cup! A fantastic achievement and well deserved #RLWC2017 https://t.co/P3ZRbCauKq — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 25, 2017

Go on @England_RL awesome awesome effort boys!!! Australia in a World Cup Final!!!!! @SamBurgess8 @snozzer_gale — Will Greenwood (@WillGreenwood) November 25, 2017

“The ref allowed play on and exactly the same thing happened to Fifita,” Bennett said. “He got the ball stripped off him one on one. In both cases he should have given a penalty but he did neither. It comes under the category of a loose carry.”

Tonga coach Kristian Woolf questioned the decision not to refer the call to video referee Ben Thaler and said he would be bringing up the incident with tournament officials.

Can't stop scoring ????????????@J_mcGillvary keeps up his record of a try in every #RLWC2017 game for England pic.twitter.com/dHOYcDNPUc — England Rugby League (@England_RL) November 25, 2017

“I don’t know if it’s a try or not because I haven’t seen it again but I would have thought under those circumstances, when the game is on the line, you have a look at it, especially when we looked at other tries 10 or 12 times,” Woolf said.

“That really surprises me. I just can’t get my head around that. We’ve got to ask the question. It doesn’t matter now because the game is done but you’ve got to ask the question for your own piece of mind.”

England defied a sea of red created by a passionate following of more than 25,000 Tongan fans to produce their best rugby of the tournament, with Gareth Widdop and McGillvary scoring first-half tries and John Bateman adding a third to put his side into a commanding 20-0 lead.

Massive credit to the @tongaNRL boys and their fans for helping to produce a brilliant game of Rugby League and a phenomenal atmosphere here in Auckland ???????????? pic.twitter.com/TLWnBOX9l8 — England Rugby League (@England_RL) November 25, 2017

But England were left hanging on grimly when Tonga ran in tries through Tevita Pangai, Siliva Havill and Tuimoala Lolohea, with Siosiua Taukeiaho converting all three.

Bennett claimed he was never worried over the outcome, however, and was delighted with his side’s defence.

He said: “I wasn’t nervous. The time clock was on our side. It was a quality game of football. It was a sell-out crowd and the atmosphere was great. Both teams turned up and threw everything at each other. We had our hands full but we got the job done.

After being denied by a last-minute try from New Zealand in 2013, England can now look forward to their first final since 1995. England will almost certainly go into the final against Australia without hooker Josh Hodgson, who went off with a knee injury after 23 minutes.

Bennett says captain Sean O’Loughlin is also in some doubt after picking up a quad strain.