Stockdale stands out as Ireland prove too strong for Argentina

Jacob Stockdale rubber-stamped his Test match quality with a two-try haul as Ireland beat Argentina 28-19 in Dublin.

Powerhouse Ulster wing Stockdale’s double and a CJ Stander score sealed a November series clean sweep for Joe Schmidt’s men, adding to victories over South Africa and Fiji.

The 21-year-old Stockdale now has four tries in four Tests, and is firmly en route to realising his rich potential.

Two tries from Man of the Match @JacobStockdale and another from @CJStander helped Ireland to a 28 – 19 win against @lospumas Thank you for all your wonderful support throughout the #GuinnessSeries #TeamOfUs #IREvARG pic.twitter.com/uoD8aLJ9R2 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 25, 2017

What they said

Tweet of the match

Jacob Stockdale is the real deal. Goodnight — Nick Purewal (@NickPurewal) November 25, 2017

Player of the match – Jacob Stockdale

Stockdale’s pace frightened Argentina and was a threat every time with ball in hand. The first try may have been a routine run-in to the line but the second was a clinical finish of the highest standard. He took a flat pass from Sexton and still had work to do but he turned on his jets and pulled away from would-be tacklers Joaquin Tuculet and Santiago Iglesias. There was no stopping him as he slid in the corner for a brilliant try.

Moment of the match

(Niall Carson/PA)

Jacob Stockdale try. An incisive attack that cut Argentina open. Ireland won quick ball from the ruck and quick hands from Chris Farrell found Jonny Sexton, who broke the Argentina line and drew his man before flipping the ball back inside to the supporting Stockdale, who had an easy run to the line to slide in under the posts.

Platform setters

(Niall Carson/PA)

The ball carrying of Ireland’s forwards was immense and enabled them to set up an attacking platform at will as they kept the Pumas’ pack on the back foot. It was off one such set-up that Ireland opened the scoring when quick hands from Chris Farrell set their clinical backline free.

Player ratings

(Niall Carson/PA)

Who’s up next?

France v Ireland (February 3, Paris)

New Zealand v Argentina (September 8, Nelson)