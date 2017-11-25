Ryan Yates scores in stoppage time to earn Notts County win at Colchester

Ryan Yates’ dramatic late winner kept Notts County level on points with Luton at the top of League Two as they secured a 2-1 win over Colchester at Meadow Lane.

The hosts had gone in front in the 68th minute when former Newcastle striker Shola Ameobi converted from the spot after Mikael Mandron was adjudged to have held Yates inside the area.

Mandron had the chance to make amends for his earlier indiscretion when Ryan Jackson was fouled by Jorge Grant, but saw his penalty saved by Ross Fitzsimons.

However, Colchester kept plugging away and a wonderful pass from Mandron picked out the run of Sanmi Odelusi who kept his composure to fire into the bottom corner.

The U’s thought they had a point in the bag, but Notts pressed for the winner in the dying minutes of the game.

And they were rewarded in added time with what could be a big goal come the end of the season when Yates headed in at the back post from Grant’s corner.