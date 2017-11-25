Menu

Norwich super-fan Spud to the rescue as stand-in fourth official

When there is no sub to come on for the fourth official, just send for Spud

Norwich fan David Thornhill replaced the fourth official after linesman Mark Jones was taken ill during the Sky Bet Championship match against Preston at Carrow Road (Chris Radburn/Empics)

Norwich super-fan David ‘Spud’ Thornhill made the most of his 10 minutes of fame when called into action as stand-in fourth official at Carrow Road.

During the closing stages of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Preston, one of the assistant referees was forced off duty with an injury.

With no sub available to fill in for fourth official Andy Davies as he went to run the line in place of Mark Jones, the call went out to the stands as referee Tim Robinson was left to try to explain the bizarre situation to the players – which could have resulted in the match having to be abandoned.

Help, though, was at hand as ‘Spud’ answered the SOS, making his way down from the Geoffrey Watling City Stand and into the tunnel.

The Norwich shirt was put away for safekeeping, as the ardent Canaries fan – who had featured in the matchday programme – stripped off his top before emerging in an official EFL jacket and blue jeans having received some hasty instructions from Mr Robinson.

David, of course, didn’t let the side down, gleefully holding up the board to show an additional 10 minutes of added time, and also later had to help with a Preston substitution.

Just a shame Norwich could not conjure up a winner, as the match ended 1-1.

