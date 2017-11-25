No Black Saturday for Sale as Will Cliff ends run of defeats

Will Cliff’s penalty was the difference as Sale ended a run of three successive Aviva Premiership defeats following an 18-15 triumph over Northampton at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Northampton were the better team in the first 20 minutes, despite Faf de Klerk’s early penalty, and deservedly scored two tries via Cobus Reinach and Mike Haywood.

The Saints failed to maintain that intensity, though, and Sale hit back via de Klerk and Ben Curry before Harry Mallinder equalised from the tee to set up an exciting finale.

It was the Sharks who maintained their composure in the latter stages, though, Cliff kicking a three-pointer from in front of the posts to snatch the win.

Rain and sleet from the kick-off made it difficult for free-flowing rugby, but Sale tried their best in the early exchanges when James O’Connor almost broke through.

Following the Australian’s half-break, the Saints were caught offside and de Klerk took the hosts into a 3-0 lead.

However, it was a game that was always going to be decided by mistakes and O’Connor’s inexperience in the 10 position was soon exposed.

Northampton had already charged down two attempted clearance kicks by de Klerk when the South African’s half-back partner saw his effort blocked by Reinach.

The visiting scrum-half duly picked up the bouncing ball and scampered in at the corner to move the Midlanders 5-3 ahead.

Matters improved further for Jim Mallinder’s men eight minutes later as Haywood scored by the base of the post, increasing their buffer to nine points.

Frustrated by their performance in the opening quarter, the Sharks increased the intensity and that led to yellow cards for Michael Paterson and Jamal Ford-Robinson.

Although the Saints held out with Paterson off the field, the pressure eventually told and de Klerk touched down to reduce the arrears at the break.

The hosts regained their advantage when good work from the backs sent Curry across the whitewash early in the second half.

Mallinder did level matters from the tee going into the final quarter but ill-discipline continued to frustrate Northampton as another yellow card, this time for Ben Foden, allowed replacement Cliff to kick Sale back in front.

Despite a late surge by the visitors, Steve Diamond’s men managed to hold on to end their barren spell in the Premiership, moving them to within two points of the Saints in the table.