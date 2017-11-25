Menu

Advertising

Michael Bisping suffers first-round knockout after speedy return to octagon

UK & international sports | Published:

Britain’s first and only UFC champion fought only three weeks ago

Michael Bisping did not last long in Shanghai (Adam Davy/Empics)

Michael Bisping’s quick return to the octagon failed to pay off as he was knocked out in the first round by Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Night in Shanghai.

The 38-year-old from Manchester was fighting just three weeks after surrendering his UFC middleweight title to Georges St-Pierre at Madison Square Garden.

Bisping, filling in at short notice following Anderson Silva’s failed drugs test, was caught with a left hook midway through the first round by the American, who takes his record to 14-3.

Britain’s first and only UFC champion paid tribute to his conqueror during his post-fight interview shown on BT Sport 3.

“I just want to say congratulations to Kelvin Gastelum – job well done tonight,” he said.

“Thank you all for being here, hope you enjoyed it. I was enjoying myself.

“He caught me with a good shot. God bless Kelvin, he’s young. I’ve done this for a long time, I’m getting old.”

Advertising

Bisping, whose MMA record is now 31-9, has said this would be the penultimate fight of his successful career and that he planned to retire after the UFC event in London in March.

And he confirmed he would fight again despite his defeat in the first UFC event to take place in mainland China.

He added: “Kelvin’s a great guy. Unfortunately, it’s going to take a bigger pile of s*** to get rid of me.”

Gastelum said: “This is the biggest win of my career. I have a huge amount of respect for Bisping for stepping up.”

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News