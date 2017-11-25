Mark Williams to make late decision on final as wife falls ill

Mark Williams will make a late decision on whether to pull out of the final of the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast after his wife was taken to hospital.

The Welshman, twice world champion, is scheduled to meet 17-year-old Yan Bingtao at Waterfront Hall on Sunday afternoon after both players recorded impressive wins in their respective semi-finals.

Following his 6-2 victory over England’s Elliot Slessor during Saturday’s afternoon session, Williams posted a message on his personal Twitter account giving an update on concerns for his wife Joanne.

Not the phone call I wanted??. Mrs in ambulance taking her back to hospital tonight. Summut not right here. Waiting to hear what is goi g to happen next . @jodenwill really going through it at the moment. Last thing I want is too pull out now but we will have 2 wait and c ? — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) November 25, 2017

World Snooker subsequently issued a statement on the governing body’s Twitter account confirming the current plans for Sunday remained in place.

To clarify Mark Williams is currently monitoring his personal situation. He has not withdrawn from the competition and as it stands tomorrow's final will go ahead as planned at 1pm.#NIOpen — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker1) November 25, 2017

Earlier, Williams had seen off Slessor, the world number 82 who had knocked out Ronnie O’Sullivan in the third round, chalking up a break of 127 in the second frame before moving clear from 3-2 ahead.

Bingtao, meanwhile, produced a composed display in the evening session.

The teenager – who could become the youngest ever ranking title winner – finished in style with a break of 114 to wrap up his 6-2 win over fellow Chinese player Lu Haotian.