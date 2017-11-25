Advertising
Late replacement Byron McGuigan stars as Scotland stun Australia
Gregor Townsend’s impressive side run in eight tries
Last-minute call-up Byron McGuigan scored a try double as Scotland ran up a record 53-24 win over 14-man Australia at Murrayfield.
The Sale wing was handed a late starting slot when Stuart Hogg pulled up with a hip injury in the warm-up.
But the loss of the British and Irish Lion did not slow Gregor Townsend’s impressive Dark Blues down as they rounded off their autumn series with eight tries and their biggest ever points total against one of the southern hemisphere’s big three.
McGuigan scored twice on his first Test start while Ali Price, Sean Maitland, Jonny Gray, Huw Jones, captain John Barclay and Stuart McInally also crossed.
Tweet of the match
Player of the match – Byron McGuigan
Advertising
McGuigan was a late replacement for the injured Stuart Hogg at full-back and took little time to make an impact when he kicked ahead and won the race to kick on and slide in for the game’s opening score. He was a big part of Scotland’s impressive cutting edge and went over for a second try as Scotland ran amok in the second half.
Moment of the match
Advertising
Huw Jones try. Quick decision-making from Finn Russell to take a quick tap penalty and fling the ball wide to Jones, who coasted past two Australia defenders to score a simple try.
Turning point
Sekope Kepu’s red card. The tighthead went right over the top at a maul away from the ball and drove his shoulder straight into the head of Scotland flanker Hamish Watson player and after consulting with the TMO referee Pascal Gauzere was left with no option than to send off Kepu. The resulting penalty was then kicked to corner and from the line-out Scotland went deep to the back of the line and the hungry Scotland pack pushed the Wallabies back and scrum-half Ali Price came off the back, stepped inside the Australian cover and squirmed over the line. And from that point Scotland never looked back.
Killer instinct
After the dismissal of Kepu, Scotland were ruthless. Despite conceding a try moments after the restart, they turned the screws on the undermanned visitors, cashing in on every opportunity they created and every mistake the Australians made. Scotland’s attacking instincts under new coach Gregor Townsend will have caught the attention of Wales, England, Ireland and France ahead of the NatWest 6 Nations.
Player ratings
Who’s up next?
Wales v Scotland (February 3, Cardiff)
Australia v Ireland (June 9, Brisbane)
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.