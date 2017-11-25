Jack admits Rangers deserved fans’ fury after Dundee defeat

Ryan Jack admits the Rangers support were right to let rip after the Ibrox side put in another “embarrassing” display at Dens Park.

The Light Blues faithful turned on Graeme Murty’s men after they followed up last week’s shock loss to Hamilton with another flat performance at Dundee.

Mark O’Hara’s double gave the hosts a 2-1 win and midfielder Jack confessed his side have no excuses.

Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty trudges back to the dressing room after watching his side lose again (Jeff Holmes/PA)

“It’s so frustrating as players, as a group. It’s just not good enough.

“We’re letting everyone down. We’ve also let the fans down. What a support we had through today and they are right to show their anger and frustration at us.

? REACTION: Watch post match reaction from Ryan Jack after tonight's defeat at Dens Park against Dundee: https://t.co/0ArmvSg3eN — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 24, 2017

“As players we are feeling it but it’s not good enough.

“The goals [we conceded] aren’t good enough. The overall play, I don’t think we’re doing enough to win the game. We were too open. There were too many gaps for Dundee, especially in the middle.

“As players we just have to face the last two games haven’t been good enough. We need to take what’s coming our way.”

Rangers’ Josh Windass fired the visitors level at Dens Park but the Ibrox men could not hold on (Jeff Holmes/PA)

But Jack is determined to bounce back against his old side and said: “We need to work hard over the next few days and make sure we’re ready for Wednesday.”

Meanwhile, Cammy Kerr hopes Dundee’s surprise win is the turning point that spares the Dark Blues from relegation danger.

Neil McCann’s Dens Park outfit had won just two Ladbrokes Premiership games before Friday’s visit of Gers.

But their victory has restocked the top-flight basement boys’ sagging reserves of confidence and now Kerr hopes it can inspire them to a better run of form.

The Dundee vice-captain said: “We’ve been waiting for a result like that for a while.

Dundee’s manager Neil McCann celebrates after his side picked up just their third league win of the season (Jeff Holmes/PA)

“So to finally get a gritty, determined performance and the result was great.

“Hopefully this can be a springboard for us to start climbing the league.

“We want to look back at the end of the season and realise this was a big win. It really is a great result and everyone in the dressing room was buzzing.

⚽️ Dundee 2-1 Rangers Mark O'Hara's double earns Dundee F.C. first win in seven. ➡️ https://t.co/rgS1Lm9WbQ pic.twitter.com/AjAcpKI4bc — BBC Sportsound (@BBCSportsound) November 25, 2017

“We just hope this can be our turning point.”

O’Hara has now netted four goals in his last three Dens clashes with Gers and Kerr admits his team-mate relishes facing the Glasgow giants.

“I said to Marko he must wish he could play Rangers every week,” joked the defender. “Every time he faces them here he seems to score.

“He was brilliant – as was everyone else – but I’m delighted for him especially to have got the two goals because he’s a great guy.”