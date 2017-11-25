Advertising
How did Leeds keeper Felix Wiedwald keep the sun out of his eyes?
German stopper was struggling with his vision at Oakwell
Returning to the Leeds team after being dropped for a month, the last thing Leeds keeper Felix Wiedwald needed in Saturday’s Yorkshire derby at Barnsley was the sun beaming into his eyes.
That’s what the German stopper got, though, so he took an usual approach to fixing the problem.
Without a cap of his own to put on, he turned to the away end behind him and asked for some help. Fortunately for him, a baseball cap was chucked down from a fan and moments later, Leeds went in front.
Even then, cynical Leeds fans were not entirely sure the move was all positive.
But on the whole, the generous fan, TJ Higgins, was lauded by his fellow supporters.
