Menu

Advertising

How did Leeds keeper Felix Wiedwald keep the sun out of his eyes?

UK & international sports | Published:

German stopper was struggling with his vision at Oakwell

Leeds goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald needed a cap (Richard Sellars/PA)

Returning to the Leeds team after being dropped for a month, the last thing Leeds keeper Felix Wiedwald needed in Saturday’s Yorkshire derby at Barnsley was the sun beaming into his eyes.

That’s what the German stopper got, though, so he took an usual approach to fixing the problem.

Without a cap of his own to put on, he turned to the away end behind him and asked for some help. Fortunately for him, a baseball cap was chucked down from a fan and moments later, Leeds went in front.

Even then, cynical Leeds fans were not entirely sure the move was all positive.

But on the whole, the generous fan, TJ Higgins, was lauded by his fellow supporters.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News