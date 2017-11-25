How did Leeds keeper Felix Wiedwald keep the sun out of his eyes?

Returning to the Leeds team after being dropped for a month, the last thing Leeds keeper Felix Wiedwald needed in Saturday’s Yorkshire derby at Barnsley was the sun beaming into his eyes.

That’s what the German stopper got, though, so he took an usual approach to fixing the problem.

Without a cap of his own to put on, he turned to the away end behind him and asked for some help. Fortunately for him, a baseball cap was chucked down from a fan and moments later, Leeds went in front.

The magic hat! Sporting headwear donated by a fan Felix Wiedwald starts a move that ends with Samuel Saiz putting Leeds 1-0 up at Oakwell. — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) November 25, 2017

22' The sun is beaming here and Felix Wiedwald has been thrown a baseball cap from the away end, puts it on and says thanks! 0-0 — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 25, 2017

Even then, cynical Leeds fans were not entirely sure the move was all positive.

Incoming points deduction for a fan lending Felix his cap ???#lufc — Rob Dlubak (@only1robdlubak) November 25, 2017

But on the whole, the generous fan, TJ Higgins, was lauded by his fellow supporters.