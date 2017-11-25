Menu

Advertising

Gary Megson states his case as West Brom take a point off Tottenham

UK & international sports | Published: | Last Updated:

The 58-year-old was in charge of the Baggies after Tony Pulis was sacked at the start of the week

Gary Megson managed West Brom between 2002 and 2004

Gary Megson made his case for a longer stay as West Brom manager after his resilient side held Tottenham to a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Salomon Rondon gave the visitors a surprise early lead at the national stadium and, while Harry Kane equalised 16 minutes from time, West Brom stood firm for a gutsy draw.

(PA graphics)
(PA graphics)

West Brom’s fans chanted Megson’s name here and it was they who were cheering at the final whistle, having watched their team end a run of four consecutive defeats.

What they said

Tweet of the match

Advertising

Star man – Megson

West Brom’s interim boss may receive calls to make his stay permanent if he continues like this. His team were not particularly easy on the eye but certainly determined and well drilled. The away fans sang Megson’s name during the match.

Stat attack

Advertising

The Baggies have now earned at least a point in five of their last six Premier League away games against Spurs.

Moment of the match

Rondon’s early goal set the tone. It gave West Brom something to hold on to and Tottenham struggled to break through. Rondon could even have won it for the visitors late on but feathered wide from close range.

Player ratings

Who’s up next?

Leicester v Tottenham (Premier League, November 28)

West Brom v Newcastle (Premier League, November 28)

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News