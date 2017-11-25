England claim clean sweep in autumn series after cruising past Samoa

England scored seven tries in a 48-14 victory over Samoa at Twickenham which saw Eddie Jones’ men finish 2017 with nine wins from 10 Tests.

England, whose only defeat of the year came in Ireland in the Six Nations, led 22-7 at half-time through tries from Mike Brown, Alex Lozowski and Charlie Ewels, with Piula Faasalele responding for Samoa, who also scored through Chris Vui.

Elliot Daly scored the hosts’ fourth and sixth tries, Henry Slade added a fifth and Semesa Rokoduguni a seventh. George Ford finished with 13 points.

Tweet of the match

Star man – Daly

Two tries for the flying Wasp put a gloss on the performance. His second score saw him evade three would-be tacklers and show his pace. Honourable mention for Exeter number eight Sam Simmonds.

Moment of the match

Samoa did not have a lot to shout about during the game but the pick up and dive for the line which saw Vui score in the corner was sublime. The captain and lock scooped up a loose ball less than a metre from the touchline and dived over.

Importance of the waterboy

Hartley ready for finisher role ????



"Jamie has supported me for all those games…it's now my time to support him."



More: https://t.co/j3bFXURFYy pic.twitter.com/Ha5sDgvM30 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 23, 2017

Owen Farrell was waterboy for a second time this autumn, only playing last week against Australia. The hosts missed his on-field influence – and that of captain Dylan Hartley. England seem to struggle against the unorthodox – Italy, Argentina and now Samoa – and need the leadership of Farrell and Hartley.

Player ratings

Maro sees the opportunity and takes it. Brown the benefactor ????



Watch LIVE on @SkySports #ENGvSAM#CarryThemHome pic.twitter.com/RSlmsdXJJl — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 25, 2017

Who’s up next?

Italy v England, Rome, NatWest 6 Nations, Sunday, February 4, 2018