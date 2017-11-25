Cristiano Ronaldo hits Real Madrid winner as Malaga miss out at the Bernabeu

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late winner from a rebound after his penalty had been saved to give Real Madrid a 3-2 victory over Malaga in their LaLiga clash.

Karim Benzema put the home side – who started 10 points behind leaders Barcelona – ahead after just nine minutes, only for Diego Rolan to equalise.

Real Madrid were, though, soon back in front again when Casemiro headed in a corner on 21 minutes.

Gonzalo Castro levelled things up again early in the second half with a 30-yard effort, but Ronaldo had the final say when lashing home with 14 minutes left after his spot-kick had been saved.

Star man – Jimenez Roberto

Malaga goalkeeper Jimenez Roberto had pulled off a string of fine saves during the match, including that which looked to have denied Ronaldo his moment of glory from 12 yards, but could do little when the rebound dropped straight at the feet of the Portugal forward. The veteran on-loan Espanyol stopper deserved better than to be on the losing side.

Moment of the match

Real Madrid looked to have been set for another frustrating afternoon in front of their own fans at the Bernabeu. However, cometh the hour, cometh the man – and Ronaldo was again the saviour when converting the match-winning chance under immense pressure – albeit at the second attempt.

Stat attack

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema (right) finally ended his barren home LaLiga spell (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Player ratings

Real Madrid: Francisco Casilla 6 (out of 10), Dani Carvajal 6, Raphael Varane 6, Jesus Vallejo 6, Junior Marcelo 6, Vazquez Lucas 6, Carlos Casemiro 7, Toni Kroos 6, Alarcon Isco 6, Karim Benzema 7, Cristiano Ronaldo 8. Substitutes: Luka Modric 6 (for Isco, 62), Theo Hernandez (for Kroos, 81), Moya Borja Mayoral (for Benzema, 89)

Malaga: Jimenez Roberto 8 (out of 10), Roberto Rosales 6, Luis Hernandez 5, Diego Gonzalez 6, Perez Juan Carlos 5, Sergio Keko 6, Jose Recio 6, Gonzalez Adrian 6, Gonzalo Castro 7, Adalberto Penaranda 7, Diego Rolan 7. Substitutes: Paul Baysse 6 (for Perez Juan Carlos, 36), Gonzalez Borja Baston 6 (for Penaranda, 61), Anor Juanpi 6 (for Keko, 66)

Who’s up next?

Real Madrid v Fuenlabrada (Copa del Rey, November 28)

Malaga v Numancia (Copa del Rey, November 28)