Boston get back to winning ways by downing Orlando

The Boston Celtics bounced back from their first defeat in 17 to beat the Orlando Magic 118-103.

Boston had not tasted defeat since October 18 until Wednesday night when they went down 104-98 to the Miami Heat.

That’s a wrap! The #Celtics defeat the Magic 118-103 to improve to 17-3 on the season. Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 30pts, followed by Terry Rozier with a career-high 23pts (8-for-11 shooting). pic.twitter.com/Dt5kzDI8og — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 25, 2017

But the Celtics rediscovered their winning ways, notching up 40 points in the first quarter, with Kyrie Irving recording 30 points on the night.

Stephen Curry scored 26 points in the second quarter for the Golden State Warriors – five more than the Chicago Bulls did over the 12 minute period – as they notched up a convincing win.

Curry finished the game with 33 points and seven rebounds, while Klay Thompson added 29 in the 143-94 win.

The Cleveland Cavaliers left it late against the Charlotte Hornets, tying the game with 48 seconds to go and eventually winning out 100-99.

LeBron James bagged a triple-double with 27 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists in the win.

HIGHLIGHTS: We won a wild one in OKC. Pistons Playback crafted by @Flagstar​ takes a look. #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/9ZzBANzyEM — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 25, 2017

The Detroit Pistons also won by a single point as they overcame the Oklahoma City Thunder 99-98.

Down by 15 at one point, the Pistons rallied with 17 points from Andre Drummond getting the away win for Detroit.

The New Orleans Pelicans took a 72-42 lead into the half against the Phoenix Suns, eventually triumphing 115-91, while the Denver Nuggets improved to 11-8 with a 104-92 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Miami Heat beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-97, while in Indianapolis 24 points from Kyle Lowry were not enough as the Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 107-104.

The Atlanta Hawks won only their fourth game of the season, as Dennis Schroder scored 26 points and eight assists in a 116-104 victory over the New York Knicks.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers were helped to a 127-125 win over the Brooklyn Nets with 29 points and 15 assists from Jusuf Nurkic.