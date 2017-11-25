Australia v England – story of the match

England suddenly had to battle to stay in the match on day three of the Ashes after Steve Smith’s outstanding hundred helped to pile the pressure back on them at the Gabba.

Joe Root’s men did their utmost to frustrate Smith by drying up his run-scoring options, but he refused to be distracted for more than eight and a-half hours in his unbeaten 141 as Australia scrambled to 328 all out and a lead of 26.

England then made a miserable start to their second innings against Josh Hazlewood on the way to 33 for two, with the early loss of Alastair Cook for his second single-figure score in three days and then James Vince – unable to follow up his maiden Ashes half-century here.

Tweet of the day

As good as it gets @stevesmith49 …. Unbelievable 100 … #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 25, 2017

Shot of the day

Starc goes bang, but then Broad gets his revenge a short time later! https://t.co/P6sH6ROa7L #Ashes pic.twitter.com/vcpzi2XOHA — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) November 25, 2017

No doubt about this category, despite Smith’s outstanding innings. Mitchell Starc’s only scoring shot came from just his third delivery, and Stuart Broad’s second of a new spell with the second new ball. Marginally over-pitched, it disappeared over long-off to stun England’s attacking field. Two balls later, though, Starc was gone caught-and-bowled to Broad for six off five.

Advertising

Stat of the day

21.6 – Smith’s strike rate in the first hour as England strangled his progress with the old ball. It did not stop him in the long run, though.

Is Anderson fit?

Advertising

If we take England at their word, and of course we should, then yes. Television cameras spotted a moment or two of pain, picked up too by their pundits – but the odd grimace is surely hardly surprising at some point during 29 his overs on an unresponsive pitch, including many to Smith. Whatever his ailment, if any, England will be hoping he and others do not have too strenuous a workload left here – so that they can head to the result environment of the inaugural Ashes day-nighter in Adelaide next week with a full complement of seamers.

Cummins is an all-rounder

SHOT! Cummins goes big to bring up the 250 for Australia! Trailing by 50 runs: https://t.co/P6sH6ROa7L #Ashes pic.twitter.com/1q9QVQoaRD — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) November 25, 2017

Australia’s current number nine is one of the quickest bowlers in the world, and a fearsome prospect against England if he stays fit through this series. His career-best 42 was an invaluable contribution as the hosts scrambled towards their first-innings lead. More than that too, it was the innings of a batsman with a sound defence and shots. Cummins’ maiden half-century may well not be long delayed.

What next?

Stumps! Another riveting day of Test cricket as England go to stumps with a lead of 7 runs: https://t.co/P6sH6ROa7L #Ashes pic.twitter.com/J65zqFlv6N — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) November 25, 2017

Spot of rain, apparently – which will be such a shame if it stops this fascinating match from reaching a fitting conclusion over the next two days.