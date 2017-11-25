Ashes day three – in pictures and social

Steve Smith’s century and the loss of two wickets left England facing an uphill battle on the third day of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba.

England had frustrated Smith with a defensive field but his eight and a half hours at the crease for an unbeaten 141 eked out a first-innings lead of 26.

But when Josh Hazlewood dismissed both Alastair Cook and James Vince it was left to captain Joe Root and Mark Stoneman to guide the tourists to 33 for two at the close and a lead of seven runs.

Morning session

Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of Shaun Marsh (Jason O’Brien/PA)

But Australia were able to keep the scoreboard ticking over, if slowy, as they edged towards England’s total.

That's lunch with Australia 7-213 and trailing by 89 runs. Smith unbeaten on 81. Tough Test cricket out there: https://t.co/P6sH6ROa7L #Ashes pic.twitter.com/yNST3yGGJF — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) November 25, 2017

Afternoon session

Steve Smith scored a magnificent century to thwart England (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Australia football international Tim Cahill, who played for Everton and Millwall, lauded Smith for his achievement.

On fire ? captain ???? @stevesmith49 — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) November 25, 2017

As did Smith’s former team-mate Michael Clarke.

Brilliant ? from @stevesmith49 class above at the moment with the bat in hand — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) November 25, 2017

And former Australia Test batsman Ed Cowan.

I have had many cricketing heroes – Slats, RT Ponting to name a few – but holy smokes, Steve Smith, you are rocketing up the list — Ed Cowan (@eddiecowan) November 25, 2017

Shane Warne also joined in the congratulations.

What a brilliant 100 from the Australian skipper ! He’s made other more spectacular 100’s than what we’ve witnessed here at the Gabba, but none as satisfying for Australia !!! Australia just ahead in this game & looking for a small lead now…. — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 25, 2017

And Kevin Pietersen.

Quite magnificent from the Australian captain!#Ashes — KP (@KP24) November 25, 2017

Evening session

Alastair Cook was the architect of his own downfall as he was caught out hooking (Jason O’Brien)

Jeez. Thumping Starc bouncer into Root's helmet. Test cricket doesn't get tougher than this. #ashes #Gabbatoir — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 25, 2017

And commentator and former player Phil Tufnell was playing every ball as England came under pressure.

Hazlewood was not letting up as the Australian sniffed blood.

Nathan Lyon was certainly in a relaxed mood after a good day for Australia.

What an atmosphere at the Gabba! The ?? players are signing autographs and meeting fans after every day's play of the #Ashes ? pic.twitter.com/VGM86mUfxn — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) November 25, 2017

At least these Australia fans were able to keep their cool as England wilted in the field.

(Jason O’Brien)

Australia batsman David Warner gave credit to his skipper.

Well played @stevesmith49 probably the best hundred I’ve witnessed ??from you. Absolutely superb. #21 — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 25, 2017

Former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson was up for some banter over England’s long day in the field.

Hey @KP24 @MichaelVaughan yesterday were carrying on about the pommy fast bowlers being able to bowl in the 140’s. Ever since they’ve taken the second new ball they’ve been bowling medium pace. They are allowed to bend their backs, and there’s 4 of them #ashes #sweatbandswinger — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) November 25, 2017

Radio presenter Amol Rajan summed up the feelings of a nation for England at least.

Josh Hazlewood is like the twisted love child of Fanie de Villiers and Craig McDermott, and right now, not gonna lie, I hate him — Amol Rajan (@amolrajanBBC) November 25, 2017

There was support for Mark Stoneman from his county colleagues back home.