Ashes day three – in pictures and social
England finished the day on 33 for two for a lead of seven runs
Steve Smith’s century and the loss of two wickets left England facing an uphill battle on the third day of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba.
England had frustrated Smith with a defensive field but his eight and a half hours at the crease for an unbeaten 141 eked out a first-innings lead of 26.
But when Josh Hazlewood dismissed both Alastair Cook and James Vince it was left to captain Joe Root and Mark Stoneman to guide the tourists to 33 for two at the close and a lead of seven runs.
Morning session
But Australia were able to keep the scoreboard ticking over, if slowy, as they edged towards England’s total.
Afternoon session
Australia football international Tim Cahill, who played for Everton and Millwall, lauded Smith for his achievement.
As did Smith’s former team-mate Michael Clarke.
And former Australia Test batsman Ed Cowan.
Shane Warne also joined in the congratulations.
And Kevin Pietersen.
Evening session
And commentator and former player Phil Tufnell was playing every ball as England came under pressure.
Hazlewood was not letting up as the Australian sniffed blood.
Nathan Lyon was certainly in a relaxed mood after a good day for Australia.
At least these Australia fans were able to keep their cool as England wilted in the field.
Australia batsman David Warner gave credit to his skipper.
Former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson was up for some banter over England’s long day in the field.
Radio presenter Amol Rajan summed up the feelings of a nation for England at least.
There was support for Mark Stoneman from his county colleagues back home.
